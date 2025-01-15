НОВИНИ
У нас
По света
Още
Здраве
Образование
След новините
Твоята новина
bntnews lang bg-flag BG

Human error is the most likely cause of the serious train collision involving two freight trains (Overview)

човешка греша вероятната причина тежкия инцидент два товарни влака
Снимка: BGNES
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
23:13, 15.01.2025
Чете се за: 05:52 мин.
EN
Слушай новините днес

The most probable cause of the serious train accident between two freight trains near Sofia is believed to be human error.

Two freight trains, one from BDZ (Bulgarian State Railways) and one from a private company, collided on the tracks near Lokorsko, on the line between Kremikovtsi and Svetovrachene.

Two people died and six were injured.

The accident occurred shortly before 4 pm on January 15. The collision of the two freight trains also caused a fire, which has now been extinguished. Firefighters, police teams, and four ambulances arrived at the scene immediately.

According to the Sofia Directorate of Internal Affairs (SDVR), both trains were traveling on the same track, with the most likely cause being a traffic management error.

"Two trains—one diesel, the other electric—collided head-on, resulting in two fatalities. One is the driver of one of the trains, and the other is a BDZ employee. Six more people are injured," explained Chief Commissioner Lyubomir Nikolov, Director of the SDVR.

One of the trains belongs to the state railways, BDZ, while the other is operated by a private company.

"One train was transporting ferrous metals, and the other was carrying furniture, with the latter being the private train," added Chief Commissioner Nikolov.

The initial hypothesis for the accident points to human error.

"The trains were traveling on the same track, most likely due to an error in traffic management," added the SDVR director.

The owner of the private company also confirmed the human error hypothesis.

"The BDZ train proceeded through a red signal from the opposite station, resulting in a head-on collision between the two trains. We had three drivers on the train; two were in the front locomotive, which was electric. One was at the back of the train, where there was also a locomotive, and he is the other driver. All four of our drivers are safe and alive," explained Iliyan Filipov, the owner of the private train.

One of the locomotives caught fire due to the collision. It remains unclear why the protocol for preventing head-on train collisions was not followed.

Photos by BGNES

"Yes, there was a mistake made by the BDZ drivers in proceeding on a red signal, but there was also a major error because there is a procedure to prevent such head-on collisions when someone passes a red signal, and it appears this procedure was not followed by NRIC (National Railway Infrastructure Company). I have warned the caretaker Minister at least 10 times that there is a complete degradation at NRIC right now, and at the stations, people are drinking more than they are working. There is no maintenance of the tracks, nothing, and I warned that an accident might happen. It seems I was unfortunately correct," commented Iliyan Filipov.

Caretaker Transport Minister, Krasimira Stoyanova, has demanded the immediate resignation of Deputy Minister Biser Minchev, responsible for rail transport. Caretaker Prime Minister Glavchev has already dismissed him. Stoyanova has also called for the resignation of Stoyan Stoyanov, the General Director of NRIC, and Hristiyan Krastev, the Head of BDZ-Freight Transport.

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!
Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram
Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube
Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok
Намерете ни в Google News

Свали приложението BNТ News
google play badge
Свали приложението BNТ News
app store badge

More from EN

The Smolyan lakes froze over
The Smolyan lakes froze over
22:15, 16.01.2025
Чете се за: 01:30 мин.
 The man admitted to St. Anna hospital after train crash is still in critical condition
The man admitted to St. Anna hospital after train crash is still in critical condition
22:06, 16.01.2025
Чете се за: 01:40 мин.
 Bulgaria has a new regular cabinet with Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov (summary)
Bulgaria has a new regular cabinet with Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov (summary)
21:50, 16.01.2025
Чете се за: 14:02 мин.
 "Movement 21" and "Bulgarian Spring" leave the coalition "Bulgarian Socialist Party - United Left"
"Movement 21" and "Bulgarian Spring" leave the coalition "Bulgarian Socialist Party - United Left"
18:14, 16.01.2025
Чете се за: 02:22 мин.
 President Radev and Ambassador of Palestine discussed the release of two Bulgarians and the crew of 'Galaxy Leader'
President Radev and Ambassador of Palestine discussed the release of two Bulgarians and the crew of 'Galaxy Leader'
17:28, 16.01.2025
Чете се за: 03:12 мин.
 Oncology Clinic of St. Ekaterina hospital opened its doors to patients
Oncology Clinic of St. Ekaterina hospital opened its doors to patients
17:01, 16.01.2025
Чете се за: 03:20 мин.
 GERB leader Boyko Borissov: We will not work with Peevski
GERB leader Boyko Borissov: We will not work with Peevski
14:22, 16.01.2025
Чете се за: 02:35 мин.
 TISP leader Slavi Trifonov: I said I would do everything possible to ensure there is a government
TISP leader Slavi Trifonov: I said I would do everything possible to ensure there is a government
14:18, 16.01.2025
Чете се за: 03:10 мин.
 'MRF- New Beginning' leader Peevski: This is a coalition of immunities
'MRF- New Beginning' leader Peevski: This is a coalition of immunities
13:50, 16.01.2025
Чете се за: 02:02 мин.
 Election of Prosecutor General postponed until Presidential decree to finalise the procedure is issued
Election of Prosecutor General postponed until Presidential decree to finalise the procedure is issued
13:12, 16.01.2025
Чете се за: 07:12 мин.
 Bulgaria has a new government (PHOTOS)
Bulgaria has a new government (PHOTOS)
12:38, 16.01.2025
Чете се за: 01:07 мин.
 Parliament elected the proposed cabinet with Rosen Zhelyazkov as Prime Minister
Parliament elected the proposed cabinet with Rosen Zhelyazkov as Prime Minister
12:26, 16.01.2025
Чете се за: 03:20 мин.
More from: Bulgaria
The Smolyan lakes froze over
The Smolyan lakes froze over
The man admitted to St. Anna hospital after train crash is still in critical condition
The man admitted to St. Anna hospital after train crash is still in critical condition
President Radev and Ambassador of Palestine discussed the release of two Bulgarians and the crew of 'Galaxy Leader'
President Radev and Ambassador of Palestine discussed the release of two Bulgarians and the crew of 'Galaxy Leader'
Election of Prosecutor General postponed until Presidential decree to finalise the procedure is issued
Election of Prosecutor General postponed until Presidential decree to finalise the procedure is issued
After the fatal train accident: Caretaker PM Glavchev dismissed Biser Minchev from the post of Deputy Minister of Transport
After the fatal train accident: Caretaker PM Glavchev dismissed Biser Minchev from the post of Deputy Minister of Transport
The BDZ train set off at a red traffic light, claims the private carrier - owner of one of the trains involved in the fatal crash
The BDZ train set off at a red traffic light, claims the private carrier - owner of one of the trains involved in the fatal crash
Топ 24
Най-четени
Депутатите избраха Росен Желязков за премиер и одобриха състава на МС
Депутатите избраха Росен Желязков за премиер и одобриха състава на МС
Депутатите гласуват кабинета "Желязков"
Депутатите гласуват кабинета "Желязков"
Прекрояват бюджета за 2025 година
Прекрояват бюджета за 2025 година
Слави Трифонов: Казах, че ще направя всичко възможно да има правителство
Слави Трифонов: Казах, че ще направя всичко възможно да има...
Гледайте Георги Василев в "Зала на славата" на 19 януари по БНТ 1
Гледайте Георги Василев в "Зала на славата" на 19 януари...
България вече с редовно правителство - парламентът гласува кабинета "Желязков"
България вече с редовно правителство - парламентът гласува кабинета...
Вероятността за мегаземетресение достига 82%?
Вероятността за мегаземетресение достига 82%?
Тотална деградация и безхаберие цари в БДЖ, заяви Илиян Филипов
Тотална деградация и безхаберие цари в БДЖ, заяви Илиян Филипов
Клетвата на Доналд Тръмп в специално предаване на БНТ
Клетвата на Доналд Тръмп в специално предаване на БНТ
Испания е посетена от 94 млн. чуждестранни туристи през миналата година
Испания е посетена от 94 млн. чуждестранни туристи през миналата година
Реакциите след споразумението за прекратяване на огъня между Израел и Хамас
Реакциите след споразумението за прекратяване на огъня между Израел и Хамас