Bryan Adams is Coming to Sofia for an Exclusive Concert at "Bulgaria" Hall

One of the most famous and successful artists in the world, Bryan Adams, is coming to Bulgaria for an exclusive acoustic concert. The event will take place on April 29 at "Bulgaria" Hall and will be part of the legendary rock singer's worldwide tour, "Bare Bones Live."

Following the stunning success of his show at Arena Sofia in 2023, the tickets for which sold out in no time, Bryan Adams returns to offer his fans a very personal, unique, and unforgettable experience.

Tickets for the upcoming concert in Sofia will go on sale tomorrow, February 26, at 10:00 AM through the "Eventim" network. Prices range from 150 to 300 BGN.

In addition to the iconic songs from his album "Bare Bones," the special concert will surprise the audience with some of the newest tracks from his upcoming album, “Roll With The Punches", which debuted in several UK charts with its title single, propelling the Canadian rocker to the top of the charts for the first time in half a decade. This undoubtedly gives a strong indication that Bulgarian audiences will once again meet the Canadian singer-songwriter on a creative high.

"This will be an exceptional concert that every music lover would want to attend. The only downside is that the seats are limited, but the whole idea of Bryan Adams' tour is to offer his biggest fans an exclusive musical experience," say the organizers.

Bryan Adams and his concerts have been touring the world for nearly four decades. His music has reached number one in over 40 countries and has earned numerous awards, including 3 Academy Award nominations, 5 Golden Globe nominations, a Grammy Award, 20 Juno Awards, and he was also honored with the Order of Canada. In 2018, Adams entered the world of musical theater by writing songs for the musical Pretty Woman.

In 2022, he released his 16th studio album, "So Happy It Hurts." He re-recorded some of his most famous songs and released a double album, "Classics," in 2023. He later released a box set of three albums from his work at The Royal Albert Hall. In August 2024, Bryan Adams created Bad Records, his own record label, with a limited selection of 7 vinyl records, a digital single, and two music videos for the songs "Rock And Roll Hell" and "War Machine," both part of his upcoming new album.

Source: BGNES

