НОВИНИ
У нас
По света
Още
Здраве
Образование
След новините
Твоята новина
bntnews lang bg-flag BG

Bryan Adams is Coming to Sofia for an Exclusive Concert at "Bulgaria" Hall

брайън адамс идва софия ексклузивен концерт зала българия
Снимка: BGNES/archive
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
16:00, 25.02.2025
Чете се за: 04:00 мин.
EN
Слушай новините днес

One of the most famous and successful artists in the world, Bryan Adams, is coming to Bulgaria for an exclusive acoustic concert. The event will take place on April 29 at "Bulgaria" Hall and will be part of the legendary rock singer's worldwide tour, "Bare Bones Live."

Following the stunning success of his show at Arena Sofia in 2023, the tickets for which sold out in no time, Bryan Adams returns to offer his fans a very personal, unique, and unforgettable experience.

Tickets for the upcoming concert in Sofia will go on sale tomorrow, February 26, at 10:00 AM through the "Eventim" network. Prices range from 150 to 300 BGN.

In addition to the iconic songs from his album "Bare Bones," the special concert will surprise the audience with some of the newest tracks from his upcoming album, “Roll With The Punches", which debuted in several UK charts with its title single, propelling the Canadian rocker to the top of the charts for the first time in half a decade. This undoubtedly gives a strong indication that Bulgarian audiences will once again meet the Canadian singer-songwriter on a creative high.

"This will be an exceptional concert that every music lover would want to attend. The only downside is that the seats are limited, but the whole idea of Bryan Adams' tour is to offer his biggest fans an exclusive musical experience," say the organizers.

Bryan Adams and his concerts have been touring the world for nearly four decades. His music has reached number one in over 40 countries and has earned numerous awards, including 3 Academy Award nominations, 5 Golden Globe nominations, a Grammy Award, 20 Juno Awards, and he was also honored with the Order of Canada. In 2018, Adams entered the world of musical theater by writing songs for the musical Pretty Woman.

In 2022, he released his 16th studio album, "So Happy It Hurts." He re-recorded some of his most famous songs and released a double album, "Classics," in 2023. He later released a box set of three albums from his work at The Royal Albert Hall. In August 2024, Bryan Adams created Bad Records, his own record label, with a limited selection of 7 vinyl records, a digital single, and two music videos for the songs "Rock And Roll Hell" and "War Machine," both part of his upcoming new album.

Source: BGNES

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!
Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram
Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube
Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok
Намерете ни в Google News

Свали приложението BNТ News
google play badge
Свали приложението BNТ News
app store badge

More from EN

Sunflower Shortage - Bulgarian Oil Producers Suspend Operations. Will the Price of the Kitchen Essential Go Up?
Sunflower Shortage - Bulgarian Oil Producers Suspend Operations. Will the Price of the Kitchen Essential Go Up?
17:15, 25.02.2025
Чете се за: 03:27 мин.
 Increasing Number of Young Doctors Choose to Stay and Work in Bulgaria
Increasing Number of Young Doctors Choose to Stay and Work in Bulgaria
16:35, 25.02.2025
Чете се за: 01:20 мин.
 World Vapers' Alliance: The Decision for a Full Vaping Ban Is a Gift for the Black Market
World Vapers' Alliance: The Decision for a Full Vaping Ban Is a Gift for the Black Market
16:16, 25.02.2025
Чете се за: 02:22 мин.
 Official: The Request for Convergence Report Was Sent to EC and ECB
Official: The Request for Convergence Report Was Sent to EC and ECB
15:50, 25.02.2025
Чете се за: 01:27 мин.
 Foreign Minister: Bulgaria Will Continue to Fulfill Its Disarmament and Arms Control Obligations
Foreign Minister: Bulgaria Will Continue to Fulfill Its Disarmament and Arms Control Obligations
15:16, 25.02.2025
Чете се за: 03:02 мин.
 Bulgaria's Prime Minister: Convergence Report for the Euro Area will Probably Come Out in Early June
Bulgaria's Prime Minister: Convergence Report for the Euro Area will Probably Come Out in Early June
14:53, 25.02.2025
Чете се за: 02:27 мин.
 President Radev on the War in Ukraine: Seeking a Military Solution is a Losing Proposition, Europe Should Support the U.S.
President Radev on the War in Ukraine: Seeking a Military Solution is a Losing Proposition, Europe Should Support the U.S.
13:39, 25.02.2025
Чете се за: 03:40 мин.
 State Budget Foresees Increase in Pensions, As Well As Higher Revenues and Expenditures
State Budget Foresees Increase in Pensions, As Well As Higher Revenues and Expenditures
20:10, 24.02.2025
Чете се за: 05:35 мин.
 Council of Ministers Building Illuminated in the Colours of the Ukrainian and Bulgarian flags
Council of Ministers Building Illuminated in the Colours of the Ukrainian and Bulgarian flags
19:58, 24.02.2025
Чете се за: 00:35 мин.
 Speaker of Bulgaria's Parliament Met With the Mayors of Chișinău, Taraclia, and Comrat
Speaker of Bulgaria's Parliament Met With the Mayors of Chișinău, Taraclia, and Comrat
19:46, 24.02.2025
Чете се за: 02:20 мин.
 Government Decided to Request Convergence Report on Bulgaria's Readiness to Join the Eurozone
Government Decided to Request Convergence Report on Bulgaria's Readiness to Join the Eurozone
18:45, 24.02.2025
Чете се за: 02:25 мин.
 "Vazrazhdane" leader Kostadinov: We do not meet the eurozone criteria, the protests continue
"Vazrazhdane" leader Kostadinov: We do not meet the eurozone criteria, the protests continue
18:26, 24.02.2025
Чете се за: 01:05 мин.
More from: Bulgaria
Sunflower Shortage - Bulgarian Oil Producers Suspend Operations. Will the Price of the Kitchen Essential Go Up?
Sunflower Shortage - Bulgarian Oil Producers Suspend Operations. Will the Price of the Kitchen Essential Go Up?
World Vapers' Alliance: The Decision for a Full Vaping Ban Is a Gift for the Black Market
World Vapers' Alliance: The Decision for a Full Vaping Ban Is a Gift for the Black Market
Official: The Request for Convergence Report Was Sent to EC and ECB
Official: The Request for Convergence Report Was Sent to EC and ECB
Foreign Minister: Bulgaria Will Continue to Fulfill Its Disarmament and Arms Control Obligations
Foreign Minister: Bulgaria Will Continue to Fulfill Its Disarmament and Arms Control Obligations
President Radev on the War in Ukraine: Seeking a Military Solution is a Losing Proposition, Europe Should Support the U.S.
President Radev on the War in Ukraine: Seeking a Military Solution is a Losing Proposition, Europe Should Support the U.S.
State Budget Foresees Increase in Pensions, As Well As Higher Revenues and Expenditures
State Budget Foresees Increase in Pensions, As Well As Higher Revenues and Expenditures
Топ 24
Най-четени
БНТ ще излъчва световното първенство по биатлон до 21 години в Йостерзунд
БНТ ще излъчва световното първенство по биатлон до 21 години в...
Заради ледените дни: 100% от кайсиевите дръвчета са унищожени, повече от половината праскови също
Заради ледените дни: 100% от кайсиевите дръвчета са унищожени,...
След срещата Тръмп - Макрон: Обща цел край на войната в Украйна, но по различни начини
След срещата Тръмп - Макрон: Обща цел край на войната в Украйна, но...
Полша вдигна военни самолети, след като Русия нанесе въздушни удари по Украйна
Полша вдигна военни самолети, след като Русия нанесе въздушни удари...
Пиян, дрогиран и без книжка: Три обвинения за шофьора, предизвикал катастрофа в София
Пиян, дрогиран и без книжка: Три обвинения за шофьора, предизвикал...
Карлос Насар е "Спортист на годината" за 2024 г. (ОБЗОР)
Карлос Насар е "Спортист на годината" за 2024 г. (ОБЗОР)
Пожар в къщата на майката на български европрокурор
Пожар в къщата на майката на български европрокурор
Брайън Адамс идва в София с ексклузивен концерт в зала "България"
Брайън Адамс идва в София с ексклузивен концерт в зала...
Младеж загина при катастрофа тази нощ край Пловдив
Младеж загина при катастрофа тази нощ край Пловдив
Световният алианс на вейпърите: Решението за пълна забрана на вейповете е подарък за черния пазар
Световният алианс на вейпърите: Решението за пълна забрана на вейповете е подарък за черния пазар