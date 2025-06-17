Bulgaria’s Oldest Professional Artist, Sava Tsonovski, Celebrates His 100th Birthday

Sava Tsonovski, the oldest professional artist in Bulgaria, celebrated his 100th birthday at Sofia University.

The event was honoured by the presence of dozens of young artists from various cities across the country.

Guests had the opportunity to view a selection of the birthday celebrant’s paintings, as well as a short film dedicated to Tsonovski’s life and artistic legacy.

The centenarian artist was awarded for his creative longevity and inspiring contribution to the arts.

He also shared his recipe to success:

"When a person works, they improve themselves. If they don’t work, they lose what God has given them. My spirit flies somewhere out there, and from there—the picture inspires me—and then it’s more, and more, and more, with no end," said Sava Tsonovski.

About Sava Tsonovski

Sava Tsonovski is a painter and master of watercolor technique. He was born on July 4, 1925, in the village of Botevo in the Vratsa region. In 1955, he graduated from the National Academy of Arts under Professor Iliya Petrov. Over a career spanning more than 75 years, Tsonovski has created hundreds of paintings. He also worked as a military artist in the "Military Artists" studio for 32 years.

Photos by BTA