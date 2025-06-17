БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
ENG
 
13
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Тръмп: Имаме пълен контрол над небето на Иран
Чете се за: 04:10 мин.
Евакуирана от Израел пред БНТ: Имаше много перипетии, има...
Чете се за: 01:27 мин.
"Галъп": ГЕРБ са първа политическа сила, втори...
Чете се за: 03:25 мин.
Окончателна присъда: 6 години затвор за шофьора, убил Ани...
Чете се за: 02:27 мин.
ГДБОП, МОН и ДАЗД ще проверяват опасна игра, която учи...
Чете се за: 02:40 мин.
Група българи напусна Израел с автобуси към Египет,...
Чете се за: 01:02 мин.
БНТ за поредна година е медията с най-голямо доверие,...
Чете се за: 00:45 мин.
Президентът Румен Радев призова всички институции да...
Чете се за: 04:10 мин.
Остра интоксикация след смесване на кокаин и етанол е...
Чете се за: 04:05 мин.
"Мяра": Институциите са виновни за нелегалните...
Чете се за: 06:12 мин.
Заради липса на педиатри: Детското отделение в Берковица...
Чете се за: 03:37 мин.
Домът на българка, която живее в израелския град Бат Ям,...
Чете се за: 04:02 мин.
Адвокатът на прокурорския син от Перник: Съмнявам се, че...
Чете се за: 03:00 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Bulgaria’s Oldest Professional Artist, Sava Tsonovski, Celebrates His 100th Birthday

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 01:57 мин.
EN
Запази
възрастният професионален художник нас сава цоновски празнува 100 годишния рожден ден

Sava Tsonovski, the oldest professional artist in Bulgaria, celebrated his 100th birthday at Sofia University.

The event was honoured by the presence of dozens of young artists from various cities across the country.

Guests had the opportunity to view a selection of the birthday celebrant’s paintings, as well as a short film dedicated to Tsonovski’s life and artistic legacy.

The centenarian artist was awarded for his creative longevity and inspiring contribution to the arts.

He also shared his recipe to success:

"When a person works, they improve themselves. If they don’t work, they lose what God has given them. My spirit flies somewhere out there, and from there—the picture inspires me—and then it’s more, and more, and more, with no end," said Sava Tsonovski.

About Sava Tsonovski

Sava Tsonovski is a painter and master of watercolor technique. He was born on July 4, 1925, in the village of Botevo in the Vratsa region. In 1955, he graduated from the National Academy of Arts under Professor Iliya Petrov. Over a career spanning more than 75 years, Tsonovski has created hundreds of paintings. He also worked as a military artist in the "Military Artists" studio for 32 years.

Photos by BTA

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

ФИФА Световно клубно първенство: Вижте програмата на БНТ
1
ФИФА Световно клубно първенство: Вижте програмата на БНТ
Спортно лято с БНТ 3
2
Спортно лято с БНТ 3
Остра интоксикация след смесване на кокаин и етанол е причинила смъртта на Явор Георгиев от Варна
3
Остра интоксикация след смесване на кокаин и етанол е причинила...
Адвокатът на прокурорския син от Перник: Съмнявам се, че е избягал зад граница
4
Адвокатът на прокурорския син от Перник: Съмнявам се, че е избягал...
Израел удари държавната телевизия в Иран, атаките бяха заснети на живо
5
Израел удари държавната телевизия в Иран, атаките бяха заснети на живо
Най-възрастният професионален художник у нас Сава Цоновски празнува 100-годишния си рожден ден
6
Най-възрастният професионален художник у нас Сава Цоновски празнува...

Най-четени

На море по неволя: Стотици израелски туристи, дошли на почивка в България, остават блокирани
1
На море по неволя: Стотици израелски туристи, дошли на почивка в...
Орлин и Пламен Владимирови, осъдени на доживотен затвор за убийството на Евгения, искат от ВКС да върне делото за преразглеждане
2
Орлин и Пламен Владимирови, осъдени на доживотен затвор за...
Аутопсията на Явор: Остра сърдечно-съдова и дихателна недостатъчност, причинени от оток на мозъка
3
Аутопсията на Явор: Остра сърдечно-съдова и дихателна...
Полицаите във Варна, арестували Явор Георгиев, установили, че е с параноя, отстраняват ги заради невключена бодикамера
4
Полицаите във Варна, арестували Явор Георгиев, установили, че е с...
Шефът на Второ РУ във Варна и полицаите, задържали Явор Георгиев, са отстранени
5
Шефът на Второ РУ във Варна и полицаите, задържали Явор Георгиев,...
МВнР препоръчва на българите във Великобритания и Северна Ирландия да избягват места с масово струпване на хора
6
МВнР препоръчва на българите във Великобритания и Северна Ирландия...

More from: Bulgaria

Association of Road Traffic Accident Victims Calls for Amendments to Road Traffic Act and Stricter Regulations on E-Scooters
Association of Road Traffic Accident Victims Calls for Amendments to Road Traffic Act and Stricter Regulations on E-Scooters
Labour Minister Met with European Commission Vice-President, Asks EU to Help Bulgaria to Ensure Adequate Care for the Elderly People Labour Minister Met with European Commission Vice-President, Asks EU to Help Bulgaria to Ensure Adequate Care for the Elderly People
Чете се за: 04:00 мин.
"Gallup" Polls: GERB Remains Leading Political Force, "MRF– New Beginning" Rises to Second Place "Gallup" Polls: GERB Remains Leading Political Force, "MRF– New Beginning" Rises to Second Place
Чете се за: 04:22 мин.
18-Year-Old in Critical Condition After E-Scooter Accident in Sandanski 18-Year-Old in Critical Condition After E-Scooter Accident in Sandanski
Чете се за: 01:55 мин.
A Group of Bulgarians Has Been Evacuated from Israel Via a Land Route to Egypt A Group of Bulgarians Has Been Evacuated from Israel Via a Land Route to Egypt
Чете се за: 01:15 мин.
Traffic Toward Burgas Restricted on Trakia Motorway (km 157–162) Until June 27 Traffic Toward Burgas Restricted on Trakia Motorway (km 157–162) Until June 27
Чете се за: 01:00 мин.

Водещи новини

Евакуирана от Израел пред БНТ: Имаше много перипетии, има много деца и възрастни хора
Евакуирана от Израел пред БНТ: Имаше много перипетии, има много...
Чете се за: 01:27 мин.
Близък изток
Тръмп: Имаме пълен контрол над небето на Иран Тръмп: Имаме пълен контрол над небето на Иран
Чете се за: 04:10 мин.
По света
Окончателна присъда: 6 години затвор за шофьора, убил Ани и Явор Окончателна присъда: 6 години затвор за шофьора, убил Ани и Явор
Чете се за: 02:27 мин.
У нас
"Галъп": ГЕРБ са първа политическа сила, втори вече са "ДПС - Ново начало" "Галъп": ГЕРБ са първа политическа сила, втори вече са "ДПС - Ново начало"
Чете се за: 03:25 мин.
У нас
Опасност в интернет: Игра учи децата как да продават кокаин
Чете се за: 02:42 мин.
У нас
Група българи напусна Израел с автобуси към Египет, прибират се в...
Чете се за: 01:02 мин.
По света
Остра интоксикация след смесване на кокаин и етанол е причинила...
Чете се за: 04:05 мин.
У нас
БНТ за поредна година е медията с най-голямо доверие, според...
Чете се за: 00:45 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ