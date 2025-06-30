10-Year-Old Child Dies After Being Hit by a 4-Wheel Drive in Sarnino

A 10-year-old child has died after being struck by a vehicle, according to a report from the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior in Dobrich (Northeastern Bulgaria).

The tragic accident occurred late this morning, June 30, in the village of Sarnino, part of the General Toshevo municipality. Authorities report that a four-wheel drive driven by a 34-year-old man from the village of Pobeda hit the child, who had suddenly entered the roadway on a bicycle at an intersection in the village.

The child, born in 2015 in Turkey, was immediately taken by the driver to the Emergency Medical Center in General Toshevo, where he later passed away from his injuries.

The driver tested negative for both alcohol and drugs.

The location of the accident is not known as a high-traffic area, nor is it associated with a concentration of traffic accidents. Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated as part of the investigation.