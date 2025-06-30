БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
ENG
 
5
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
За Бога, братя: Огромни надценки на цените на храните в...
Чете се за: 03:27 мин.
Ври и кипи - буквално: Европа е в капана на горещата...
Чете се за: 04:12 мин.
Кирил Петков депозира оставката си в НС
Чете се за: 00:52 мин.
Проверяват сигнал, че издирваният леопард е забелязан...
Чете се за: 01:07 мин.
След въведените електронни услуги за ТЕЛК: Защо не...
Чете се за: 05:47 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Prime Minister Zhelyazkov Holds Meeting on Oversight of Euro Introduction

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 02:15 мин.
EN
Запази
премиерът желязков свика заседание контрола връзка въвеждането еврото
Снимка: Пресцентър на МС

Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov on June 30 convened a meeting of the Coordination Mechanism for Monitoring and Control regarding the introduction of the euro in the Republic of Bulgaria, the press center of the Council of Ministers reported.

During the meeting, reports from the competent institutions on the progress of preparations for adopting the euro were presented.

The implementation of the Plan to address the identified problems and challenges in the process of introducing the single European currency was also discussed.

The discussion included mechanisms to enhance coordination and communication between the competent institutions. A review of the relevant legal framework was conducted, along with an assessment of the need for amendments.

“In the second half of this year, the intensive phase of the information campaign on the introduction of the euro in Bulgaria is set to take place. Over 100 events are being prepared to be held nationwide, involving representatives from the government and competent institutions. Full information about the process of transition to the single European currency will be provided to citizens and businesses.”

Additionally, active dialogue with local authorities on the subject is already underway.

The meeting also covered the actions and measures by the Ministry of Interior and the State Agency for National Security to combat financial crimes, prevent cyberattacks, raise public awareness, and counter potential abuses.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

ФИФА Световно клубно първенство: Вижте програмата на БНТ
1
ФИФА Световно клубно първенство: Вижте програмата на БНТ
Проверяват сигнал, че издирваният леопард е забелязан край Ловеч
2
Проверяват сигнал, че издирваният леопард е забелязан край Ловеч
След въведените електронни услуги за ТЕЛК: Защо не намаляват опашките за подаване на документите
3
След въведените електронни услуги за ТЕЛК: Защо не намаляват...
БНТ 3 излъчва европейското първенство по футбол за жени
4
БНТ 3 излъчва европейското първенство по футбол за жени
Очаква се Кирил Петков да депозира оставката си в НС
5
Очаква се Кирил Петков да депозира оставката си в НС
Ще стигне ли Никола Цолов до Формула 1?
6
Ще стигне ли Никола Цолов до Формула 1?

Най-четени

ФИФА Световно клубно първенство: Вижте програмата на БНТ
1
ФИФА Световно клубно първенство: Вижте програмата на БНТ
Вълна от съпричастност към малката Малина от Кнежа - домът ѝ скоро ще бъде ремонтиран
2
Вълна от съпричастност към малката Малина от Кнежа - домът ѝ скоро...
След репортаж на БНТ: Инициативата на млад мъж от с. Бяла река стигна до десетки нуждаещи се у нас и в РСМ
3
След репортаж на БНТ: Инициативата на млад мъж от с. Бяла река...
МОН публикува резултатите от НВО след 7 клас
4
МОН публикува резултатите от НВО след 7 клас
На прага на революция в биологията - учени работят по създаването на изкуствена ДНК
5
На прага на революция в биологията - учени работят по създаването...
Инспекцията по труда: Жегите налагат специални мерки за безопасност на работното място
6
Инспекцията по труда: Жегите налагат специални мерки за безопасност...

More from: Politics

Assen Vassilev Remains the Only Leader of "We Continue the Change" until September
Assen Vassilev Remains the Only Leader of "We Continue the Change" until September
Labour Minister Met with European Commission Vice-President, Asks EU to Help Bulgaria to Ensure Adequate Care for the Elderly People Labour Minister Met with European Commission Vice-President, Asks EU to Help Bulgaria to Ensure Adequate Care for the Elderly People
Чете се за: 04:00 мин.
"Gallup" Polls: GERB Remains Leading Political Force, "MRF– New Beginning" Rises to Second Place "Gallup" Polls: GERB Remains Leading Political Force, "MRF– New Beginning" Rises to Second Place
Чете се за: 04:22 мин.
All Municipalities of MRF in Kardzhali District Join the "New Beginning" Strategy All Municipalities of MRF in Kardzhali District Join the "New Beginning" Strategy
Чете се за: 01:47 мин.
UK Minister for European Union Relations, Nick Thomas-Symonds, Arrived on a Visit to Bulgaria UK Minister for European Union Relations, Nick Thomas-Symonds, Arrived on a Visit to Bulgaria
Чете се за: 01:57 мин.
Bulgaria Views the Case Against Ljupcho Georgievski as a Politically Motivated Trial, Foreign Minister Says Bulgaria Views the Case Against Ljupcho Georgievski as a Politically Motivated Trial, Foreign Minister Says
Чете се за: 05:22 мин.

Водещи новини

Джип помете и уби дете на 10 години
Джип помете и уби дете на 10 години
Чете се за: 00:55 мин.
У нас
Хвани ме, ако можеш: Забелязали леопарда-беглец в Гюргево? Хвани ме, ако можеш: Забелязали леопарда-беглец в Гюргево?
Чете се за: 02:47 мин.
По света
Ври и кипи - буквално: Европа е в капана на горещата вълна, в Испания измериха 46° Ври и кипи - буквално: Европа е в капана на горещата вълна, в Испания измериха 46°
Чете се за: 04:12 мин.
По света
За Бога, братя: Огромни надценки на цените на храните в единични магазини За Бога, братя: Огромни надценки на цените на храните в единични магазини
Чете се за: 03:27 мин.
У нас
"Само чакане му е майката" - ще бъде ли облекчен...
Чете се за: 03:05 мин.
У нас
Премиерът Желязков свика заседание за контрола във връзка с...
Чете се за: 01:37 мин.
У нас
Оставката - Кирил Петков плати политическата цена (ОБЗОР)
Чете се за: 05:07 мин.
У нас
Добрите примери: Борис от Шумен намери портфейл с пари и го върна...
Чете се за: 01:45 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ