Prime Minister Zhelyazkov Holds Meeting on Oversight of Euro Introduction

Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov on June 30 convened a meeting of the Coordination Mechanism for Monitoring and Control regarding the introduction of the euro in the Republic of Bulgaria, the press center of the Council of Ministers reported.

During the meeting, reports from the competent institutions on the progress of preparations for adopting the euro were presented.

The implementation of the Plan to address the identified problems and challenges in the process of introducing the single European currency was also discussed.

The discussion included mechanisms to enhance coordination and communication between the competent institutions. A review of the relevant legal framework was conducted, along with an assessment of the need for amendments.

“In the second half of this year, the intensive phase of the information campaign on the introduction of the euro in Bulgaria is set to take place. Over 100 events are being prepared to be held nationwide, involving representatives from the government and competent institutions. Full information about the process of transition to the single European currency will be provided to citizens and businesses.”

Additionally, active dialogue with local authorities on the subject is already underway.

The meeting also covered the actions and measures by the Ministry of Interior and the State Agency for National Security to combat financial crimes, prevent cyberattacks, raise public awareness, and counter potential abuses.