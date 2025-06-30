The Saga of the Missing Black Leopard near Bulgaria's Shumen Spills into Romania

The saga of the black leopard that has been spotted and searched for a second week from the Shumen Plateau has now crossed Bulgaria’s borders. Authorities in Giurgiu, Romania, have joined the search after two emergency calls to 112 from members of the public who claim to have spotted the animal on Romanian territory. Is it even possible for the black leopard to cross the Danube?

A man from the village of Puieni reported seeing tracks from a large predator yesterday afternoon, suspecting it might be the same leopard being sought in Bulgaria. A second call came today, with information about a wild feline spotted in the Istru neighbourhood. However, police and gendarmerie inspections in Giurgiu Municipality revealed no suspicious findings.

In Bulgaria, the most recent sightings after the Shumen Plateau have come from Beli Lom (Razgrad region) and Lovech. According to zoologist Krasimir Kirov from the Ruse Eco-Museum, it is unlikely that the animal could have crossed into Romania.

Krasimir Kirov – Curator at Ruse Eco-Museum:

“It can travel between 20 and 40 km in a night, as it's primarily nocturnal. But how would it cross the Danube River? This animal avoids water, doesn't like to swim, and mainly uses water just for drinking. The idea that it crossed the Danube Bridge is absurd.”

"There is traffic, it would hardly be feasible. Only a domestic cat would get through because there is no fear of humans. But this animal's fear of people is very great and of noise, and it can't overcome it."

The origin of the leopard remains unclear. Two brothers nicknamed “The Little Lions” are reportedly being investigated as potential owners from whom the animal might have escaped.

Kirov adds that the panic among the public has likely contributed to contradictory reports regarding the predator’s whereabouts.

Krasimir Kirov:

“In my opinion, the fear among people is generating inaccurate reports.”

Despite the skepticism, authorities in Giurgiu remain alert and continue to monitor the area to determine whether the black leopard has indeed crossed into Romania.