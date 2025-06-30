БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
Enhanced Security Measures for July Morning near “Gradina” Campsite

A temporary traffic arrangement will be implemented on the internal road between Sozopol and Chernomorets due to the expected large number of visitors celebrating July Morning in the area of the “Gradina” campsite.

From 8:00 PM tonight until 8:00 AM on July 1st, traffic on the road will be one-way — entrance from Sozopol and exit toward Chernomorets. There will be an increased police presence to ensure the safety and tranquility of the attendees.

Uniformed officers will monitor for drivers under the influence of alcohol or drugs, as well as for excessive noise levels from entertainment venues along the beach.

***

Hundreds of people gather in various places in Bulgaria to watch the sun rise on the 1st day of July.

As part of the tradition, the largest number of people gather along the Bulgarian Black Sea coast.

The first sun rays are usually met with Uriah Heep’s song ‘July Morning’. People gather around fires, sharing drinks and playing music, while they wait for the sunrise.

The July Morning tradition dates back to the hippie period in the 1970s and 1980s and originated as a protest against the restrictions of the communist regime. The meeting of the sunrise was a symbol of meeting a new beginning and a better future. Nowadays, this meaning is lost, but the sun worship as a symbol of a new beginning in life motivates young people to keep the tradition live.

