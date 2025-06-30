Bulgaria's Minister of Interior and Commissioner for Home Affairs and Migration Visit Kulata Border Crossing

European Commissioner for Home Affairs and Migration Magnus Brunner, during a visit to Bulgaria, noted a rise in travel activity since the country’s accession to the Schengen Area. Speaking at the "Kulata" border checkpoint, Brunner called Bulgaria's Schengen accession one of the major achievements in recent decades.

He emphasized that the current challenges now lie at the EU’s external borders and in managing migration:

“When we talk about the external borders of Schengen, we’re not just referring to Greece or Bulgaria. These are the external borders of the entire European Union. It is our responsibility to continually improve Schengen — which means better cooperation and implementation of policies across member states. This, however, involves significant work related to migration challenges,” Brunner said.

Bulgaria’s Minister of the Interior, Daniel Mitov, announced that as of midnight, border checks with Romania have been lifted. While there is no longer border control with Greece either, random checks will still be conducted:

“From now on, we must naturally improve infrastructure. Another challenge we face is how to carry out checks using so-called compensatory measures based on a comprehensive risk analysis. Nevertheless, these are European practices that we have already begun to implement,” Mitov stated.

Bulgaria joined the Schengen Area by air and sea in March 2024, with the lifting of land border checks marking a key step in further integration into the EU’s free movement zone.