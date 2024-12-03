НОВИНИ
Bulgaria's Foreign Minister Ivan Kondov met with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte

They discussed issues on the Alliance's current agenda

министър иван кондов срещна генералния секретар нато марк рюте
Снимка: press office of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
15:48, 03.12.2024
Чете се за: 01:17 мин.
Bulharia's caretaker Foreign Minister, Ivan Kondov, on December 3 started his participation in the official meeting of the foreign ministers of NATO allies with his bilateral meeting with the Secretary General of the Alliance, Mark Rutte.

The two discussed a number of issues related to the current NATO agenda, priorities in the Alliance's collective approaches and Bulgarian participation. The focus was on strengthening the Allies' defence capabilities in the current complex security environment, the war in Ukraine and assistance to Kiev, the complex situation in the Black Sea region.

The importance of the development of transport corridors in ensuring the defence capabilities of the NATO area of responsibility in SEE was reaffirmed.

The Secretary General praised the efforts made by the Republic of Bulgaria in the field of defence.

