Bulgaria's minimum monthly wage increases to BGN 1,077

As the key year for Bulgaria's accession to the eurozone begins without an approved state budget, the minimum wage increases from January 1, rising to 1,077 BGN.

The 15.4% increase takes effect through a government decree, which was published in the State Gazette back in October last year.

A new poverty line of 638 BGN also comes into force as of January 1, and the required age and length of service for retirement continue to rise.

The government decree setting the new minimum wage for 2025 at 1,077 BGN was adopted based on provisions in the Labour Code, which stipulate that the lowest wage should be 50% of the average wage for the country over a 12-month period. A new minimum hourly wage of 6.49 BGN was also established, based on a standard work schedule of eight hours per day and a five-day work week.

From January 1, the new official poverty line of 638 BGN—raised by 112 leva or 21.3% compared to 2024—was introduced. With this increase, social benefits and financial aid tied to the poverty line, such as those provided under the Social Assistance Act, the Persons with Disabilities Act, and the Child Protection Act, will also rise.

In 2025, the gradual increase in retirement age and length of service continues. For women, both criteria increase by two months compared to 2024, reaching 62 years and 4 months, with a required service period of 36 years and 8 months.

For men, the retirement age rises by one month to 64 years and 8 months, while the required service period increases by two months to 39 years and 8 months. In the absence of a new budget, the current minimum monthly social security insurable income for self-employed individuals remains 933 BGN, while the maximum monthly social security insurable income is 3,750 BGN.

