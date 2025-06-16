Bulgarian Embassy in Israel Announces Temporary Suspension of Consular Services until 17 June

The Bulgarian Embassy in Israel has announced that, due to the current situation in the country, the extended state of emergency, and directives issued by the Israel Defense Forces, the Consular Section at the diplomatic mission in Tel Aviv is suspending regular in-person services for citizens until Wednesday, June 17, inclusive.

In a Facebook post, the Embassy reiterates its advice to Bulgarian citizens currently in Israel to remain calm, exercise heightened vigilance, and strictly follow the instructions of Israeli authorities—particularly regarding the use of shelters when directed to do so.