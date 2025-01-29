The gala premiere of the new Bulgarian film "Don’t Close Your Eyes" took place on January 28. The film is based on the novel of the same name by Martin Ralchevski.

The film is directed by Nikolai Egerman and produced by Bogdan Darev. "Don’t Close Your Eyes" follows the story of Petar and Pavel. Petar loses his sister in an accident and shortly after that loses his home. Pavel’s sister, on the other hand, is battling cancer and fighting for her life. The fates of the two characters intertwine, and through divine providence, they manage to help each other.

Special guests at the premiere were President Rumen Radev and His Holiness Daniil, Patriarch of Bulgaria. One of the main roles is played by actor Krastyu Lafazanov.

"The main plot is about our faith – about the Bulgarian Orthodox Church, about the faith of the Bulgarian people. Let’s not forget that thanks to our Church, we have preserved our identity, our alphabet, our culture, history, and language," said President Rumen Radev. "As I personally see it, the film is about not closing our eyes to each other, not closing our eyes to beauty, to life, to these encounters, to the fact that we are all together," said Bogdan Darev, the producer. "The message of the film, in my opinion, is carried in the title itself – don’t close your eyes. Another stronger message is that a person must have very strong faith, believe in love, and have hope," noted Krastyu Lafazanov, actor.

