After consultations with the President on December 10, GERB-UDF announced that their formula for forming a government includes "We Continue the Change – Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB), "There Is Such a People" (TISP), and the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP). GERB leader Boyko Borissov emphasized, "We will not work with the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (MRF) or with 'Vazrazhdane' due to ideological differences."

"Neither with the Alliance for Rights and Freedoms nor with the MRF will we work," GERB leader Boyko Borissov stressed, also ruling out Vazrazhdane because of ideological differences.

Asked whether he would negotiate with WCC-DB to form a cabinet, he said:

"We are considering options and holding discussions. Such meetings should take place when things are prepared and agreed upon, otherwise, they become counterproductive. We are working on all possible options to form a regular government within the first mandate."

Regarding whether he would be Prime Minister, Borissov said it depends on the negotiations: "If they want a strong government that will get the job done, I should be the Prime Minister. If they want some temporary government but have it as a regular government, it will not be strong. And there are elections so everybody can decide. We made the big compromise with the election of the Speaker of the Parliament," Borissov stressed.

"If everyone doesn't humble themselves and accept that the race was over a month ago, the logical conclusion is this."

Borissov also commented on the chief prosecutor's request to lift Kiril Petkov's immunity because of the GERB leader's arrest two years ago.

"I am really upset that it happened yesterday, because this should have been done long ago, but it should not affect the formation of the government," the GERB leader said, adding that he had no involvement in the matter.

"It is no coincidence that in GERB's programme, the speed of the judicial process and the problem of delaying cases is the most important for changes in legislation. I have a question - why now. I have an answer that for two years now these people have had immunities. I certainly do not know what has happened and how it is happening in this process. All I know is that the Bulgarian court and the US Department of State have described these actions as illegal. If something is illegal, then it requires the relevant investigation. I have absolutely nothing to do with that. On a personal level, I swallowed for the sake of the state to have an assemblage. Even after yesterday I will never agree to these people fixing anything in law enforcement. Petkov has not been indicted. Do you want me to sympathize with these people?" the GERB leader asked rhetorically, recalling the artitude towards him when he was arrested.

Borissov emphasized that he would engage in dialogue with WCC-DB "for the sake of the country," saying, "We are the ones making the sacrifice, not them."

Photos by Dessislava Kulelievam BNT

He also expressed satisfaction with his meeting with President Radev, noting the President's understanding of the importance of having a regular government to fulfill Bulgaria's international commitments. Borissov urged other parties to recognize that the elections are over and to focus on forming a stable government for the country.

"What is encouraging is that President Radev understands everything and, through his travels, has the ability to comprehend these matters. I am satisfied with today's meeting because he also understands that in the current situation, he needs a regular government. He needs strength when taking on international commitments, so that ministers and the cabinet can then implement them. The other parties should realize that the elections are over."

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!

Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram

Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube

Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok

Намерете ни в Google News