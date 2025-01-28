НОВИНИ
Jordan's role in achieving lasting peace in the Middle East was highlighted in a conversation between the top diplomats of Bulgaria and Jordan

The key role of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan in achieving lasting peace in the Middle East region was underlined by the Bulgarian side during a telephone conversation between Minister Georg Georgiev and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, Ayman al-Safadi, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) announced on January 28.

The Jordanian Foreign Minister congratulated Minister Georg Georgiev on his appointment to this highly responsibility post.

In turn, Minister Georgiev described the initiated conversation as a reflection of the importance both countries attach to the future of the relations between the Republic of Bulgaria and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.

In the context of the serious global challenges and the fast-paced events in the Middle East region, both sides reaffirmed their readiness to maintain active political dialogue at all levels. They also discussed specific future steps for high-level and top-level visits, sharing the view that such exchanges would give an additional boost to the friendly ties between the two countries and the fruitful cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

The solidarity and strong commitment of the Republic of Bulgaria in supporting all international efforts for achieving sustainable peace and security in the region were also emphasized.

