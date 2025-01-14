Malko Tarnovo - Bulgari road closed to traffic due to fallen trees

In Burgas region the road Malko Tarnovo - Bulgari was closed because of fallen trees. The passage of all vehicles is temporarily suspended.

The road between Malko Tarnovo and Bulgari in the district of Burgas was closed due to fallen trees, temporarily halting all vehicle traffic on January 14.

Traffic was redirected via the secondary road Bosna–Vizitsa, while road maintenance teams worked on clearing the route. The Road Infrastructure Agency urges motorists to drive with caution.

At the same time, the villages of Kosti, Bulgari, and Kondolovo in the Tsarevo municipality experienced power outages. Teams from the electricity distribution company have been working to restore the supply.

Later, the Malko Tarnovo–Bulgari road was reopened, with traffic moving under winter conditions. Power supply has been restored to the villages of Bulgari and Kosti, and efforts continue to fully restore the power supply in the village of Kondolovo.

