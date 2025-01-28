НОВИНИ
Measures for road safety discussed at round table in Parliament

въвеждат пътни знака подобряване пътната безопасност
Снимка: BGNES/archive
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
13:54, 28.01.2025
Чете се за: 01:20 мин.
EN
Слушай новините днес

A roundtable discussion will be held in the Parliament on January 28 to address measures for solving road safety issues. The conference is under the patronage of the Speaker of Parliament, Nataliya Kiselova, and with the support of the Committee on Constitutional and Legal Affairs.

The roundtable is initiated by the "European Transport Policy Centre" association and the "Angels on the Road" association.

The goal of the forum is to unite the efforts of the legislative, executive, and judicial branches around key priorities for improving road traffic safety. Before the forum, the "Angels on the Road" association will gather in front of the Parliament to present their demands for changes to the law. The relatives of children killed in accidents are calling for adequate legislation and stricter measures against road traffic offenders.

