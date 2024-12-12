Minister of Interior on EU Council's decision to remove checks at the land Schengen borders of Bulgaria: Today is a historic day for Bulgaria

Bulgaria and Romania will become full members of the Schengen area on 1 January 2025. This decision was formally made today, December 12, at the meeting of the Council of the European Union.

Bulgaria's caretaker Minister of Interior, Atanas Ilkov, told the media that he was "a little"excited - before adding, "How little could it be?"

"Today is a historic day for Bulgaria, for Bulgarian citizens, for Bulgarian business. This is a well-deserved result of all our actions in recent years," Atanas Ilkov said.

He highlighted the extensive work that has been done, particularly in enhancing physical security at Bulgaria’s borders.

As of January 1, 2025, land border checks will be removed, with temporary random controls reinstated at the Bulgarian-Romanian border based on risk assessment. Vehicles and individuals flagged for additional checks will be removed from the flow for further inspection.

This system will be in place for six months, during which time analyses will be conducted to assess any changes in the security environment.

"Controls at our land borders are being lifted. Land border checks will be restored on the Bulgarian-Romanian border. They will be carried out on random principles - on risk assessment. When there are indications of a certain vehicle or persons - they will be taken out of the flow and will be checked accordingly."

"Let us not allow the security environment at the border and in the Schengen area to deteriorate."

At the end of this 6-month period, land controls will be completely abolished.

At today's regular meeting, the EU Justice and Home Affairs Council (in the format of Home Affairs Ministers) unanimously adopted a Decision to lift internal land border controls for Bulgaria and Romania as of 1 January 2025. The long-awaited decision was the last step in the successful integration of the two countries into the Schengen area.

