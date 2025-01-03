НОВИНИ
Mountain Rescue Service warn of increased avalanche risk

повишена лавинна опасност предупреждават псс
Снимка: БТА
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
13:35, 03.01.2025
The avalanche situation is getting more complicated as there is significant snow drift caused by strong winds, the Mountain Rescue Service of the Bulgarian Red Cross warned on January 3.

The conditions for hiking in the high part of the mountains are bad, strong winds are blowing, there are clouds, fog and drifts, the rescue service added. In the lower parts of the mountains, in the resorts, the conditions are suitable for skiing, but in the higher ones the weather is bad. Fortunately, there have been no reported incidents involving tourists in the past 24 hours, mountain rescuers said.

Rain and snow are expected in Northwestern Bulgaria. The National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology has reported that cloud cover will increase from the northwest throughout the day, and by evening, rain and snow are likely in parts of the Western Stara Planina. Moderate winds from the west-southwest will continue, with maximum temperatures around 6°C at 1200 metres and about -4°C at 2000 metres.



