PM orders inspection of riverbeds and dam levels

премиерът възложи проверка състоянието речните корита нивото язовирите
Снимка: BTA
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
21:45, 29.01.2025
Чете се за: 01:10 мин.
Слушай новините днес

Prime Minister Rossen Zhelyazkov has called for the full mobilisation of relevant institutions to prepare the country for potential flooding due to the upcoming snowmelt. He tasked authorities with inspecting the readiness of regional and municipal crisis management centers, as well as assessing the conditions of riverbeds and the water levels of dams.

Rosen Zhelyazkov, Prime Minister: "The competent ministries should take a very serious approach in terms of preventing potential risks related to floods, landslides, which inevitably happen every spring. Therefore, I am assigning full coordination between the Ministry of Environment and Water, the Ministry of Energy, the Ministry of Interior, and the Ministry of Agriculture, together with district governors and mayors.""

