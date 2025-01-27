НОВИНИ
Police step up security around temples in downtown Sofia

полицията засилва охраната около храмовете центъра софия
Снимка: BTA/archive
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
17:25, 27.01.2025
Чете се за: 02:37 мин.
EN
Слушай новините днес

The Sofia Directorate of the Ministry of the Interior (SDVR) is increasing police presence to ensure public order in the areas around churches in central Sofia. The patrols will also include officers from the General Directorate "Gendarmerie, Special Operations, and Counter-Terrorism," the Ministry of the Interior said on January 27.

A working meeting will be held between the leadership team of Sofia Directorate of the Ministry of the Interior and representatives of the Holy Synod to discuss additional specific measures to prevent antisocial activities in the churches and the areas around them.

Police presence will be especially reinforced during times of large crowds and on major Christian holidays. Law enforcement officers will monitor and sanction unauthorised commercial activities, begging, and other offences, and will also check individuals displaying suspicious behaviour.

Interior Minister Daniel Mitov has committed to addressing the issue after meeting with MP Atanas Atanasov from the "BSP - United Left" coalition, Ivan Takov, head of the "BSP for Bulgaria" group in the Sofia City Council, and ABV party leader Rumen Petkov at their request, the Ministry of the Interior recalled.

The conversation with Minister Mitov follows a commitment to address the increasing incidents of criminal activity in and around Sofia's churches, which have raised growing concerns among priests and worshipers. Less than two weeks ago, Ivan Takov, Atanas Atanasov, and Rumen Petkov met with Protosinger Vasily from the "Sveta Nedelya" Cathedral, who informed them about the issue, as reported by BSP-Sofia.

Source: BTA

Holocaust Remembrance Day: President Rumen Radev attends commemorative ceremony in Poland
20:06, 27.01.2025
Чете се за: 02:12 мин.
 Suspected sabotage: Swedish authorities detain Bulgarian ship Vezhen
18:10, 27.01.2025
Чете се за: 07:00 мин.
 Three more districts declare flu epidemic - Gabrovo, Montana and Kyustendil
17:55, 27.01.2025
Чете се за: 02:35 мин.
 Mummers festival "Surva" ends with a horo dance and fireworks display
16:49, 27.01.2025
Чете се за: 02:00 мин.
 Foreign Minister Georg Georgiev held a phone conversation with his Israeli counterpart
16:11, 27.01.2025
Чете се за: 02:25 мин.
 Hackers attacked Supreme Administrative Court and administrative courts in the country
16:00, 27.01.2025
Чете се за: 01:10 мин.
 Wholesale prices of fruit went up
15:08, 27.01.2025
Чете се за: 03:40 мин.
 Energy poverty: Unions call for compensation for nearly 2 million Bulgarians
14:34, 27.01.2025
Чете се за: 03:42 мин.
 Nearly 12,000 participants gathered at "Surva" mummers festival in Pernik (see pics)
20:58, 24.01.2025
Чете се за: 06:15 мин.
 EU Commissioner Zaharieva: I am not worried about Bulgaria's European future
20:26, 24.01.2025
Чете се за: 02:05 мин.
 Search underway for two people after gas explosion in a house in Bankya
20:08, 24.01.2025
Чете се за: 01:47 мин.
 From 1 July, Bulgaria takes over the Chairmanship-in-Office of South-East European Cooperation Process
19:32, 24.01.2025
Чете се за: 02:02 мин.
Holocaust Remembrance Day: President Rumen Radev attends commemorative ceremony in Poland
Suspected sabotage: Swedish authorities detain Bulgarian ship Vezhen
Foreign Minister Georg Georgiev held a phone conversation with his Israeli counterpart
Nearly 12,000 participants gathered at "Surva" mummers festival in Pernik (see pics)
EU Commissioner Zaharieva: I am not worried about Bulgaria's European future
Search underway for two people after gas explosion in a house in Bankya
