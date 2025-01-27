Police step up security around temples in downtown Sofia

The Sofia Directorate of the Ministry of the Interior (SDVR) is increasing police presence to ensure public order in the areas around churches in central Sofia. The patrols will also include officers from the General Directorate "Gendarmerie, Special Operations, and Counter-Terrorism," the Ministry of the Interior said on January 27.

A working meeting will be held between the leadership team of Sofia Directorate of the Ministry of the Interior and representatives of the Holy Synod to discuss additional specific measures to prevent antisocial activities in the churches and the areas around them.

Police presence will be especially reinforced during times of large crowds and on major Christian holidays. Law enforcement officers will monitor and sanction unauthorised commercial activities, begging, and other offences, and will also check individuals displaying suspicious behaviour.

Interior Minister Daniel Mitov has committed to addressing the issue after meeting with MP Atanas Atanasov from the "BSP - United Left" coalition, Ivan Takov, head of the "BSP for Bulgaria" group in the Sofia City Council, and ABV party leader Rumen Petkov at their request, the Ministry of the Interior recalled.

The conversation with Minister Mitov follows a commitment to address the increasing incidents of criminal activity in and around Sofia's churches, which have raised growing concerns among priests and worshipers. Less than two weeks ago, Ivan Takov, Atanas Atanasov, and Rumen Petkov met with Protosinger Vasily from the "Sveta Nedelya" Cathedral, who informed them about the issue, as reported by BSP-Sofia.

Source: BTA

