Power supply restored in all settlements In Kyustendil district

There are no settlements in the Kyustendil municipality without electricity or water. This was reported during a meeting with the mayors of the municipalities, called by the mayor of Kyustendil, Engineer Ognyan Atanasov, earlier today, December 31.

The one-kilometer road to the village of Tsarovitsa and from the nearby railway station has also been cleared to ensure that those traveling during the holidays can use the Kyustendil - Gyueshevo train service.

There were power outages until yesterday in five villages: Savoyski, Sazdenik, Tsarvena Yabulka, Novo Selo, and partially in Slokoshtitsa. Electricity supply has now been restored.

The water pump in the villages of Chudintsi and Dolno Uyno is also now working.

