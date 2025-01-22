President Radev expressed hope that North Macedonia will show political will to implement the European consensus of 2022

President Rumen Radev expressed hope that the state leadership of the Republic of North Macedonia would soon show the political will to implement the European consensus from 2022, thus paving the way for the country for negotiations for full EU membership. The head of state had a telephone conversation with the EU Special Representative for the Belgrade-Pristina Dialogue and the Western Balkans, Miroslav Lajčák, according to a statement from the presidential press office on January 22.

The two discussed aspects of the European integration process for countries in the region. Rumen Radev and Miroslav Lajčák emphasized the priority given by the European Commission to the topic of EU enlargement, which provides an opportunity for the Western Balkans to make progress in meeting the membership criteria. The Bulgarian President expressed gratitude for the efforts made by Miroslav Lajčák toward the European integration of the Western Balkan countries and highlighted his objective assessment of the various regional issues and his constructive approach in addressing them.

The Republic of North Macedonia submitted its application for membership of the European Union on 22 March 2004 and was officially granted candidate status on 17 December 2005.

