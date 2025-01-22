НОВИНИ
У нас
По света
Още
Здраве
Образование
След новините
Твоята новина
bntnews lang bg-flag BG
Гледай сега:
Заседание на Народното събрание
Емисия "По света и у нас" 

President Radev expressed hope that North Macedonia will show political will to implement the European consensus of 2022

живо консултации президента румен радев възраждане
Снимка: Dessilava Kulelieva, BNT
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
17:36, 22.01.2025
Чете се за: 02:00 мин.
EN
Слушай новините днес

President Rumen Radev expressed hope that the state leadership of the Republic of North Macedonia would soon show the political will to implement the European consensus from 2022, thus paving the way for the country for negotiations for full EU membership. The head of state had a telephone conversation with the EU Special Representative for the Belgrade-Pristina Dialogue and the Western Balkans, Miroslav Lajčák, according to a statement from the presidential press office on January 22.

The two discussed aspects of the European integration process for countries in the region. Rumen Radev and Miroslav Lajčák emphasized the priority given by the European Commission to the topic of EU enlargement, which provides an opportunity for the Western Balkans to make progress in meeting the membership criteria. The Bulgarian President expressed gratitude for the efforts made by Miroslav Lajčák toward the European integration of the Western Balkan countries and highlighted his objective assessment of the various regional issues and his constructive approach in addressing them.

The Republic of North Macedonia submitted its application for membership of the European Union on 22 March 2004 and was officially granted candidate status on 17 December 2005.

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!
Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram
Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube
Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok
Намерете ни в Google News

Свали приложението BNТ News
google play badge
Свали приложението BNТ News
app store badge

More from EN

Bulgaria ranks last among EU member states in terms of life satisfaction
Bulgaria ranks last among EU member states in terms of life satisfaction
18:53, 22.01.2025
Чете се за: 01:00 мин.
 PM: The Bulgarian state is doing everything necessary for the released sailors from 'Galaxy Leader'
PM: The Bulgarian state is doing everything necessary for the released sailors from 'Galaxy Leader'
17:28, 22.01.2025
Чете се за: 01:25 мин.
 Parliament rejected amendments to the Law on Bulgarian National Bank related to appointment of caretaker prime minister
Parliament rejected amendments to the Law on Bulgarian National Bank related to appointment of caretaker prime minister
17:19, 22.01.2025
Чете се за: 01:12 мин.
 Adventurer Stefan Ivanov preparing to cross fourth ocean by rowing boat
Adventurer Stefan Ivanov preparing to cross fourth ocean by rowing boat
16:47, 22.01.2025
Чете се за: 05:22 мин.
 Record-breaking 356 kg of marijuana seized by customs officers in Sofia
Record-breaking 356 kg of marijuana seized by customs officers in Sofia
16:32, 22.01.2025
Чете се за: 01:57 мин.
 Crew of 'Galaxy Leader' ship released, Including two Bulgarian nationals
Crew of 'Galaxy Leader' ship released, Including two Bulgarian nationals
16:16, 22.01.2025
Чете се за: 01:55 мин.
 The threats to schools in Bulgaria sent via foreign free service platforms
The threats to schools in Bulgaria sent via foreign free service platforms
15:55, 22.01.2025
Чете се за: 01:07 мин.
 Bomb threats reported at many schools across the country this morning
Bomb threats reported at many schools across the country this morning
15:35, 22.01.2025
Чете се за: 07:00 мин.
 The 9th year since Rumen Radev took office as Bulgaria's President begins
The 9th year since Rumen Radev took office as Bulgaria's President begins
14:36, 22.01.2025
Чете се за: 01:20 мин.
 PM Zhelyazkov from Strasbourg: We will seek consensus with coalition partners on the Recovery and Resilience Plan
PM Zhelyazkov from Strasbourg: We will seek consensus with coalition partners on the Recovery and Resilience Plan
14:25, 22.01.2025
Чете се за: 02:00 мин.
 The number of districts in Bulgaria subject to flu epidemic has risen to six
The number of districts in Bulgaria subject to flu epidemic has risen to six
14:04, 22.01.2025
Чете се за: 02:37 мин.
 PM Zhelyazkov in Strasbourg: Issues regarding the stability of public finances and policies cannot be postponed
PM Zhelyazkov in Strasbourg: Issues regarding the stability of public finances and policies cannot be postponed
11:55, 22.01.2025
Чете се за: 03:27 мин.
More from: Bulgaria
Bulgaria ranks last among EU member states in terms of life satisfaction
Bulgaria ranks last among EU member states in terms of life satisfaction
PM: The Bulgarian state is doing everything necessary for the released sailors from 'Galaxy Leader'
PM: The Bulgarian state is doing everything necessary for the released sailors from 'Galaxy Leader'
Parliament rejected amendments to the Law on Bulgarian National Bank related to appointment of caretaker prime minister
Parliament rejected amendments to the Law on Bulgarian National Bank related to appointment of caretaker prime minister
Adventurer Stefan Ivanov preparing to cross fourth ocean by rowing boat
Adventurer Stefan Ivanov preparing to cross fourth ocean by rowing boat
Record-breaking 356 kg of marijuana seized by customs officers in Sofia
Record-breaking 356 kg of marijuana seized by customs officers in Sofia
Crew of 'Galaxy Leader' ship released, Including two Bulgarian nationals
Crew of 'Galaxy Leader' ship released, Including two Bulgarian nationals
Топ 24
Най-четени
Имотна измама: Пенсионер платил 50 000 лева за жилище, ипотекирано от строителя
Имотна измама: Пенсионер платил 50 000 лева за жилище, ипотекирано...
Сигнали за бомби в много училища в страната тази сутрин (ОБЗОР)
Сигнали за бомби в много училища в страната тази сутрин (ОБЗОР)
Катастрофа с автобус и камион на АМ "Хемус", има ранени
Катастрофа с автобус и камион на АМ "Хемус", има ранени
Катастрофа с автомобил на НСО в София
Катастрофа с автомобил на НСО в София
Шест са вече областите в грипна епидемия
Шест са вече областите в грипна епидемия
ГДБОП разби престъпна група, ощетявала бюджета с милиони левове
ГДБОП разби престъпна група, ощетявала бюджета с милиони левове
Пловдив и Благоевград са в грипна епидемия от днес
Пловдив и Благоевград са в грипна епидемия от днес
Освободиха екипажа на "Галакси лийдър", както и българските моряци на борда
Освободиха екипажа на "Галакси лийдър", както и...
Тази вечер български самолет ще прибере моряците ни от "Галакси лийдър"
Тази вечер български самолет ще прибере моряците ни от...
Крумовград обяви 12-ото си зимно попълнение
Крумовград обяви 12-ото си зимно попълнение
PM: The Bulgarian state is doing everything necessary for the released sailors from 'Galaxy Leader'
PM: The Bulgarian state is doing everything necessary for the released sailors from 'Galaxy Leader'