President Rumen Radev signed the decree proposing Rosen Zhelyazkov to be elected Prime Minister

In accordance with the constitutional procedure, the President has signed the decree proposing that the 51st Parliament elect the nominee from the largest parliamentary group as Prime Minister.

Earlier in the day, the Head of State handed the mandate to form a government to the candidate for Prime Minister nominated by the largest parliamentary group in the 51st Parlaiment, which is GERB-UDF.

Rosen Zhelyazkov returned the exploratory mandate handed to him and, in accordance with the constitutional procedure, presented the composition and structure of the government.

President Rumen Radev's decree proposing that Rosen Zhelyazkov be elected Prime Minister has been submitted to the Parliament, BTA reports.

