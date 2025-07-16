Finance Minister: We Expect that Bulgaria Will Meet the Price Stability Criterion for the Eurozone in June As Well

The Bulgarian government has successfully placed two tranches of bonds on the international capital markets, securing new financing amounting to €3.2 billion (approximately BGN 6.3 billion). This is another round of borrowing for the year, bringing the total debt commitments so far to BGN 16.2 billion. According to the State Budget Law, the new debt authorised for this year is BGN 18.9 billion.

Finance Minister Temenuzhka Petkova announced that the placement of Bulgarian bonds was met with overwhelming investor interest from more than 440 investors worldwide — something she described as a major success for Bulgaria. According to her, this strong demand is largely the result of the European Commission’s decision to approve Bulgaria's entry into the Eurozone.

Temenuzhka Petkova, Minister of Finance:

"Yesterday, the Ministry of Finance successfully placed euro-denominated bonds on the international capital markets in two tranches. The first tranche has a 10-year maturity and a total volume of €2 billion, with an annual coupon rate of 3.375%. The second tranche consists of 20-year bonds with a volume of €1.2 billion and an annual coupon rate of 4.125%." "Temenuzhka Petkova also announced that the total nominal value of submitted bids exceeded the targeted amount by €13.8 billion." “We expect that Bulgaria will meet the price stability criterion for the Eurozone in June as well,” Finance Minister Temenuzhka Petkova said during a briefing at the Council of Ministers on July 16.

According to data from the National Statistical Institute, the annual inflation rate stands at 4.4%, measured for the period from June 2025 compared to June 2024. Inflation from the beginning of the year until now—June 2025 versus December 2024—is 2.4%. The monthly inflation rate for June is 0.4%, compared to 0% in May, Petkova explained.

She highlighted the goods and services that contributed to the rise in prices.

“Recreation and culture – 2.8%, restaurants and hotels – 1.3%, alcoholic beverages and tobacco – 0.8%, transportation – 0.7%.

Price decreases were recorded in the following categories: clothing and footwear – 0.6%, communications – 0.2%, and miscellaneous goods and services – 0.1%,” the Finance Minister listed.

Regarding the 12-month Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) — the measure of inflation used by Eurostat — Bulgaria’s current inflation rate stands at 2.8%, compared to preliminary data showing 2.9% inflation in the Eurozone, Petkova explained.