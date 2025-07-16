БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
ENG
 
4
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Първи санкциониран след свързването на толкамерите със...
Чете се за: 01:50 мин.
Диан Иванов оттегли показанията си срещу кмета на Варна...
Чете се за: 00:32 мин.
"Алфа Рисърч": 8 партии влизат в НС, ако...
Чете се за: 10:45 мин.
Жана Бергендорф и неин приятел са задържани - заплашили с...
Чете се за: 02:02 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Finance Minister: We Expect that Bulgaria Will Meet the Price Stability Criterion for the Eurozone in June As Well

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 03:45 мин.
EN
Запази
теменужка петкова радев вече моралното право нарича президент европейска българия
Снимка: BTA/archive

The Bulgarian government has successfully placed two tranches of bonds on the international capital markets, securing new financing amounting to €3.2 billion (approximately BGN 6.3 billion). This is another round of borrowing for the year, bringing the total debt commitments so far to BGN 16.2 billion. According to the State Budget Law, the new debt authorised for this year is BGN 18.9 billion.

Finance Minister Temenuzhka Petkova announced that the placement of Bulgarian bonds was met with overwhelming investor interest from more than 440 investors worldwide — something she described as a major success for Bulgaria. According to her, this strong demand is largely the result of the European Commission’s decision to approve Bulgaria's entry into the Eurozone.

Temenuzhka Petkova, Minister of Finance:
"Yesterday, the Ministry of Finance successfully placed euro-denominated bonds on the international capital markets in two tranches. The first tranche has a 10-year maturity and a total volume of €2 billion, with an annual coupon rate of 3.375%. The second tranche consists of 20-year bonds with a volume of €1.2 billion and an annual coupon rate of 4.125%."

"Temenuzhka Petkova also announced that the total nominal value of submitted bids exceeded the targeted amount by €13.8 billion."

“We expect that Bulgaria will meet the price stability criterion for the Eurozone in June as well,” Finance Minister Temenuzhka Petkova said during a briefing at the Council of Ministers on July 16.

According to data from the National Statistical Institute, the annual inflation rate stands at 4.4%, measured for the period from June 2025 compared to June 2024. Inflation from the beginning of the year until now—June 2025 versus December 2024—is 2.4%. The monthly inflation rate for June is 0.4%, compared to 0% in May, Petkova explained.

She highlighted the goods and services that contributed to the rise in prices.

“Recreation and culture – 2.8%, restaurants and hotels – 1.3%, alcoholic beverages and tobacco – 0.8%, transportation – 0.7%.
Price decreases were recorded in the following categories: clothing and footwear – 0.6%, communications – 0.2%, and miscellaneous goods and services – 0.1%,” the Finance Minister listed.

Regarding the 12-month Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) — the measure of inflation used by Eurostat — Bulgaria’s current inflation rate stands at 2.8%, compared to preliminary data showing 2.9% inflation in the Eurozone, Petkova explained.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

НСИ: Цените на храните, алкохола и тютюневите изделия продължават да растат
1
НСИ: Цените на храните, алкохола и тютюневите изделия продължават...
"Агент Мелания Тръмпенко": Какво се крие зад резкия завой в политиката на Тръмп към Путин
2
"Агент Мелания Тръмпенко": Какво се крие зад резкия завой...
Бракониер на риба получи ефективна присъда
3
Бракониер на риба получи ефективна присъда
Странното червено "нещо" в Якоруда предизвика вълнения сред местните
4
Странното червено "нещо" в Якоруда предизвика вълнения...
Полицията в София задържа 23 наркодилъри и голямо количество дрога
5
Полицията в София задържа 23 наркодилъри и голямо количество дрога
"Алфа Рисърч": 8 партии влизат в НС, ако изборите бяха днес, АПС остават извън парламента
6
"Алфа Рисърч": 8 партии влизат в НС, ако изборите бяха...

Най-четени

ФИФА Световно клубно първенство: Вижте програмата на БНТ
1
ФИФА Световно клубно първенство: Вижте програмата на БНТ
Д-р Шикова от "Майчин дом" отрече да е раздавала шамари: Не съм навиквала Антония
2
Д-р Шикова от "Майчин дом" отрече да е раздавала шамари:...
Само за час - толкамерите засякоха 68 шофьори с превишена скорост
3
Само за час - толкамерите засякоха 68 шофьори с превишена скорост
Гледайте Евро 2025 за жени по БНТ 3
4
Гледайте Евро 2025 за жени по БНТ 3
Акцията срещу високите скорости в София: Почти всеки втори проверяван е санкциониран
5
Акцията срещу високите скорости в София: Почти всеки втори...
Очаква ли ни промяна в цените на имотите с приемането на еврото?
6
Очаква ли ни промяна в цените на имотите с приемането на еврото?

More from: Politics

Reactions in Parliament after the Arrest of the Mayor of Varna
Reactions in Parliament after the Arrest of the Mayor of Varna
Prime Minister Zhelyazkov to Admiral Dragone: Bulgaria to Develop New National Defence Plan Prime Minister Zhelyazkov to Admiral Dragone: Bulgaria to Develop New National Defence Plan
Чете се за: 03:22 мин.
President Radev: North Macedonia Blocks Its Own Path to EU Membership President Radev: North Macedonia Blocks Its Own Path to EU Membership
Чете се за: 05:22 мин.
Nadezhda Yordanova of WCC-DB: A Vote of No Confidence Is Being Prepared for September to Propose a Real Alternative Nadezhda Yordanova of WCC-DB: A Vote of No Confidence Is Being Prepared for September to Propose a Real Alternative
Чете се за: 04:27 мин.
PM Zhelyazkov’s Government Survives Fourth No-Confidence Vote, Opposition Is Preparing a Series of New Votes PM Zhelyazkov’s Government Survives Fourth No-Confidence Vote, Opposition Is Preparing a Series of New Votes
Чете се за: 06:47 мин.
PM Zhelyazkov to Zelensky: Bulgaria’s Support for Ukraine Will Continue During Post-War Reconstruction PM Zhelyazkov to Zelensky: Bulgaria’s Support for Ukraine Will Continue During Post-War Reconstruction
Чете се за: 02:15 мин.

Водещи новини

Диан Иванов оттегли показанията си срещу кмета на Варна Благомир Коцев
Диан Иванов оттегли показанията си срещу кмета на Варна Благомир Коцев
Чете се за: 00:32 мин.
У нас
Жана Бергендорф и неин приятел са задържани - заплашили с пистолет таксиметров шофьор в Слънчев бряг Жана Бергендорф и неин приятел са задържани - заплашили с пистолет таксиметров шофьор в Слънчев бряг
Чете се за: 02:02 мин.
У нас
Първи санкциониран след свързването на толкамерите със системите на "Пътна полиция" Първи санкциониран след свързването на толкамерите със системите на "Пътна полиция"
Чете се за: 01:50 мин.
Регионални
Вижте ремонтираната улица "Опълченска" в София (СНИМКИ) Вижте ремонтираната улица "Опълченска" в София (СНИМКИ)
Чете се за: 00:32 мин.
Регионални
Пожар гори и в Национален парк "Пирин" (СНИМКИ)
Чете се за: 01:30 мин.
У нас
"Алфа Рисърч": 8 партии влизат в НС, ако изборите бяха...
Чете се за: 10:45 мин.
Политика
Вулкан в Исландия изригна за дванадесети път от 2021 г. насам (ВИДЕО)
Чете се за: 01:55 мин.
По света
По-хладно време с валежи, гръмотевици и условия за градушки през...
Чете се за: 02:15 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ