New Protests in Support of the Mayor of Varna, Blagomir Kotsev

Demonstrations will also take place in four European cities - London, Brussels, Berlin and Munich

Благомир Коцев протести
Снимка: БГНЕС

New protests in support of the Mayor of Varna on July 16

This time, demonstrations will also be held in four European cities – London, Brussels, Berlin, and Munich.

In Bulgaria, protests are expected in Sofia and Varna.

Photos by BGNES

Blagomir Kotsev was detained on 8 July following an operation by the Anti-Corruption Commission.

He has been charged with participation in an organised criminal group with the intent to commit offences related to abuse of office, corruption, and money laundering. Three other individuals have also been arrested in connection with the case.

