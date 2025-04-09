БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
Restricted traffic to Sofia on Trakia Motorway in the area of Stara Zagora

The traffic stop is for asphalt pavement sampling

Снимка: archive/BGNES

"Today and tomorrow, April 9th and 10th, traffic will be gradually restricted in two sections of the Trakia Motorway in the direction of Sofia, in the Stara Zagora district. The traffic stoppage is necessary for taking samples from the asphalt surface before the expiration of the warranty period for the section, following its renovation in 2021.

Today, until 6:00 PM, traffic will be restricted on the section from the "Chirpan East" interchange to the "Stara Zagora" interchange (from km 184 to km 208). Traffic towards Sofia will be redirected via the bypass route through the "Stara Zagora" interchange - road I-5 Stara Zagora - Kazanlak - road II-66 Stara Zagora - Rakitnitsa - Chirpan to the "Chirpan East" interchange.

Tomorrow, April 10th, from 8:30 AM to 6:00 PM, the section from the "Chirpan East" interchange to the "Maritsa" interchange (from km 184 to km 168) will be closed to traffic, while the connection to the Maritsa Motorway will remain open. Traffic towards the capital will be rerouted at the "Chirpan East" interchange via road II-66 Chirpan - Plodovitovo to the "Orizovo" interchange.

The Road Infrastructure Agency urges motorists to drive carefully, follow traffic rules and speed limits, and avoid risky overtaking maneuvers that could endanger the safety of all other road users."

