The roads in the country are passable in winter conditions, Rumen Sachanski, director of "Road Management - Sofia," told BNT on December 27. He noted that fallen trees are still being cleared.

Such heavy snowfall has not been seen for a long time, the Road Management team in Sofia reported, highlighting that the Struma motorway is in better condition this morning compared to yesterday.

"The snowfall over almost the entire Sofia region has stopped. Maybe there are areas in the country where it has not stopped yet, but the intensity is not what it was yesterday and the other day. There are closed road sections, but not because of heavy snowfall, but because of the wet and heavy snow there are many fallen trees. This is in the area of Vitinya, Velingrad, Smolyan. Colleagues are clearing up", explained the director of the "Road Management - Sofia" - Eng. Rumen Sachanski.

Mountain passes in the country are passable under winter conditions, but motorists are warned to be cautious, as icy patches may form due to the low temperatures.

