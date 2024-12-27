Sofia welcomes the New Year with a light show, no fireworks

With a focus on the well-being of children, pets, and individuals with disabilities and illnesses who are most vulnerable to the harmful effects of loud explosions, the Sofia Municipality will again replace fireworks and pyrotechnics with an attractive light show this year. This event will be part of the New Year’s Eve concert programme at Knyaz Alexander I Square, organized by the Sofia Municipality.

The administration is calling on residents of Sofia to refrain from using pyrotechnic devices and reminds them that the outdoor use of fireworks (categories F2 and F3) is prohibited in Sofia, except from 6:00 p.m. on December 31 until 2:00 a.m. on January 1. Violations carry a fine ranging from 100 to 300 BGN and/or a property sanction from 300 to 500 BGN.

Category F1 fireworks include sparklers, “popping” balls, and similar items. F2 and F3 include commonly used firecrackers, rockets, and Roman candles, as well as pyro batteries.

Enforcement of the ban during the holidays is carried out daily by 10 patrol teams across Sofia, composed of officers from Sofia Directotrate of the Ministry of Interior (SDVR) and local police departments. They are specially trained and operate under a detailed plan implemented since December 5. In addition to monitoring the use of prohibited pyrotechnics, these teams are also tasked with overseeing illegal sales or violations related to the trade of firecrackers, fireworks, and similar products, in accordance with the law and Sofia’s municipal regulations.

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!

Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram

Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube

Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok

Намерете ни в Google News