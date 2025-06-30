БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
Solemn liturgy Held to Mark the First Anniversary of the Enthronement of Bulgarian Patriarch Daniil

In his address, he stated that the challenges facing the Church are many, but we must guard our souls against the cooling of faith.

Снимка: BTA

Today marks one year since the enthronement of Patriarch Daniil, who assumed leadership of the Bulgarian Orthodox Church on June 30, 2024, becoming the fourth patriarch in the Church’s recent history.

The other two candidates for the position were Metropolitan Grigoriy of Vratsa and Metropolitan Gavriil of Lovech. Patriarch Daniil was elected in the second round of voting, receiving 69 votes to 66 for Metropolitan Grigoriy.

Today, the Patriarch celebrated a solemn Divine Liturgy at the cathedral. In his sermon, he acknowledged that the Church faces many challenges but emphasized the need to guard our souls against the cooling of faith.

When asked by BNT what he considers his most important achievements over the past year, he highlighted several episcopal ordinations, the election of the new Metropolitan of Vidin, the initiative to introduce the subject “Virtues and Religions” into the Bulgarian school curriculum, the court ruling regarding the Old Calendar Church, and his work within the diocese.

Patriarch Daniil has also shown notable dedication to visiting churches and monasteries that had not previously received a patriarchal visit.

“We managed to visit many places—towns and villages—within the diocese this year. We are heartened by the warm reception of the Orthodox faithful wherever we go. These are the things that bring us joy and strength in our ministry.”


BNT: Have you been everywhere, or are there still places to visit?

“The diocese is very large, but we’re doing our best,” Patriarch Daniil responded.

The celebrations will continue tomorrow at the Rila Monastery, where a liturgy will be held along with a special prayer service (moleben) for the Bulgarian Patriarch.

