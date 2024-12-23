The decision on Bulgaria and Romania's full Schengen membership was published in the EU Official Journal

The decision to abolish checks at internal land borders with and between Bulgaria and Romania as of 1 January 2025 was published today in the Official Journal of the European Union. This means that the decision officially enters into force.

Europe after the full accession of Bulgaria and Romania to Schengen - first reactions

The decision was unanimously approved on December 12 by the EU’s Interior Ministers after an agreement between Bulgaria, Romania, and Austria, which resulted in the lifting of Austria’s veto on the full Schengen membership of both countries.

Bulgaria and Romania committed to continue border checks between the two countries for another six months and to step up border security with Turkey. Starting January 2, 2025, a joint contingent of 100 police officers from Austria, Hungary, Romania, Bulgaria, and Greece will begin patrolling the Bulgarian-Turkish border.

