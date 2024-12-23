НОВИНИ
У нас
По света
Още
Здраве
Образование
След новините
Твоята новина
bntnews lang bg-flag BG

The decision on Bulgaria and Romania's full Schengen membership was published in the EU Official Journal

решението шенген беше публикувано официалния вестник
Снимка: БТА
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
17:48, 23.12.2024
Чете се за: 01:32 мин.
EN
Слушай новините днес

The decision to abolish checks at internal land borders with and between Bulgaria and Romania as of 1 January 2025 was published today in the Official Journal of the European Union. This means that the decision officially enters into force.

Europe after the full accession of Bulgaria and Romania to Schengen - first reactions

The decision was unanimously approved on December 12 by the EU’s Interior Ministers after an agreement between Bulgaria, Romania, and Austria, which resulted in the lifting of Austria’s veto on the full Schengen membership of both countries.

Official: Bulgaria becomes full Schengen Area member on January 1, 2025

Bulgaria and Romania committed to continue border checks between the two countries for another six months and to step up border security with Turkey. Starting January 2, 2025, a joint contingent of 100 police officers from Austria, Hungary, Romania, Bulgaria, and Greece will begin patrolling the Bulgarian-Turkish border.

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!
Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram
Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube
Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok
Намерете ни в Google News

Свали приложението BNТ News
google play badge
Свали приложението BNТ News
app store badge

More from EN

Energy Minister hopes that by 2026, two more repaired units at Chaira Pumped Storage Hydro Power Plant will be operational
Energy Minister hopes that by 2026, two more repaired units at Chaira Pumped Storage Hydro Power Plant will be operational
16:55, 23.12.2024
Чете се за: 04:17 мин.
 Caretaker PM Glavchev: The road to the euro area remains open without any obstacles
Caretaker PM Glavchev: The road to the euro area remains open without any obstacles
15:35, 23.12.2024
Чете се за: 04:57 мин.
 Renovation of Chaira pumped-storage hydropower plant is completed: innovative solution for the turbines applied
Renovation of Chaira pumped-storage hydropower plant is completed: innovative solution for the turbines applied
14:35, 23.12.2024
Чете се за: 01:47 мин.
 EC notifies Bulgaria: Investigation into agreements with "BOTAŞ" has been concluded, no violations found
EC notifies Bulgaria: Investigation into agreements with "BOTAŞ" has been concluded, no violations found
13:47, 23.12.2024
Чете се за: 01:50 мин.
 Delyan Peevski: Movement for Rights and Freedoms (MRF) is leaving the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe (ALDE)
Delyan Peevski: Movement for Rights and Freedoms (MRF) is leaving the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe (ALDE)
13:30, 23.12.2024
Чете се за: 02:02 мин.
 Pass of the Republic closed to traffic for a short time due to snowfall and stranded trucks
Pass of the Republic closed to traffic for a short time due to snowfall and stranded trucks
13:13, 23.12.2024
Чете се за: 01:55 мин.
 Weather alert: Heavy rain and snow during the night and tomorrow
Weather alert: Heavy rain and snow during the night and tomorrow
19:54, 20.12.2024
Чете се за: 04:05 мин.
 Bulgarian authorities prevented smuggling of 90,000 cigarettes at Lesovo border crossing
Bulgarian authorities prevented smuggling of 90,000 cigarettes at Lesovo border crossing
19:09, 20.12.2024
Чете се за: 01:15 мин.
 President Radev held a meeting with Hungarian Prime Minister Orban in Sofia
President Radev held a meeting with Hungarian Prime Minister Orban in Sofia
18:17, 20.12.2024
Чете се за: 09:22 мин.
 The outbreak of sheep and goat pox in Kardzhali region has been eradicated
The outbreak of sheep and goat pox in Kardzhali region has been eradicated
17:15, 20.12.2024
Чете се за: 04:15 мин.
 An avalanche in Pirin buried people, one died
An avalanche in Pirin buried people, one died
16:59, 20.12.2024
Чете се за: 01:00 мин.
 Ski season in Vitosha mountain near Sofia opens on 26 December
Ski season in Vitosha mountain near Sofia opens on 26 December
16:41, 20.12.2024
Чете се за: 01:40 мин.
More from: Bulgaria
Pass of the Republic closed to traffic for a short time due to snowfall and stranded trucks
Pass of the Republic closed to traffic for a short time due to snowfall and stranded trucks
Weather alert: Heavy rain and snow during the night and tomorrow
Weather alert: Heavy rain and snow during the night and tomorrow
Bulgarian authorities prevented smuggling of 90,000 cigarettes at Lesovo border crossing
Bulgarian authorities prevented smuggling of 90,000 cigarettes at Lesovo border crossing
President Radev held a meeting with Hungarian Prime Minister Orban in Sofia
President Radev held a meeting with Hungarian Prime Minister Orban in Sofia
The outbreak of sheep and goat pox in Kardzhali region has been eradicated
The outbreak of sheep and goat pox in Kardzhali region has been eradicated
An avalanche in Pirin buried people, one died
An avalanche in Pirin buried people, one died
Топ 24
Най-четени
Приключи ремонтът на ПАВЕЦ "Чаира": Приложено е иновативно решение за турбините
Приключи ремонтът на ПАВЕЦ "Чаира": Приложено е...
Къде кучето на изчезналия Ники заведе майка му?
Къде кучето на изчезналия Ники заведе майка му?
Собственици на имот на "Тодор Каблешков" блокираха пускането на най-новата част на булеварда
Собственици на имот на "Тодор Каблешков" блокираха...
Заради влизането в сухопътния Шенген: Реорганизират спешно граничните пунктове с Гърция
Заради влизането в сухопътния Шенген: Реорганизират спешно...
Дъжд и сняг в празничните дни - жълт код за поледици в 13 области утре
Дъжд и сняг в празничните дни - жълт код за поледици в 13 области утре
Откриха кучето на изчезналия Ники от Конаре, но от момчето няма следа
Откриха кучето на изчезналия Ники от Конаре, но от момчето няма следа
Жълт код за валежи от дъжд и сняг
Жълт код за валежи от дъжд и сняг
Петима души, сред които две деца, са обгазени при пожар в блок в столичния кв. "Овча купел"
Петима души, сред които две деца, са обгазени при пожар в блок в...
Джевдет Чакъров определи днешния форум на "ДПС - Ново начало" като нелегитимен
Джевдет Чакъров определи днешния форум на "ДПС - Ново...
Внимание! Опасно време през празничните дни
Внимание! Опасно време през празничните дни
Без промяна за Григор Димитров в ранглистата
Без промяна за Григор Димитров в ранглистата