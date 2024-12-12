Europe after the full accession of Bulgaria and Romania to Schengen - first reactions

The approval for Bulgaria and Romania's full Schengen membership is now a fact.

EU member states on December 12 decided to remove checks on persons at the internal land borders with and between Bulgaria and Romania from 1 January 2025.

The Council of the EU on December 12 decided to remove checks on persons at the internal land borders with and between Bulgaria and Romania from 1 January 2025. Earlier this year, checks at the Schengen air and sea borders were abolished. Today is a historic day for Bulgarian citizens, Bulgaria's caretaker Minister of Interior, Atanas Ilkov, said immediately after the decision.

The European Commission welcomes today's unanimous decision by the Council to lift internal land border controls with Romania and Bulgaria as of 1 January 2025. This important step completes the full entry of both countries into the Schengen area. This not only strengthens the Schengen area but it will further strengthen the internal market, increase travel, trade and tourism. A robust Schengen area reinforces the EU's unity and makes the EU stronger at a global scale.

Sándor Pintér, Hungarian Minister for Home Affairs: "Back in 2011, when the Hungarian Presidency first tabled the proposal, Bulgaria and Romania were prepared to join Schengen."

DEAL! Interior ministers have just adopted a decision to lift internal land border controls with and between Bulgaria and Romania from 1 January 2025. A great victory for Bulgaria, Romania, and all of Europe!#HU24EU

pic.twitter.com/b2rVO45vZV - Hungarian Presidency of the Council of the EU 2024 (@HU24EU) December 12, 2024

Cătălin Marian Predoiu, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior of Romania: "We are in constant contact not only with the Bulgarian authorities, but also with the Hungarian authorities, with the Commission, also with the Austrian authorities. With constant contact and dialogue, we have worked consistently for this moment and for what we have to do next. We are prepared." Ursula von der Leyen - President of the European Commission: "Fully in Schengen - where you belong".

Fully in Schengen - where you belong. - Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) December 12, 2024







