The government of the Netherlands is proposing the counry to agree to Bulgaria's accession to Schengen by land, decision of Parliament is pending

The government of the Netherlands agrees Bulgaria to join Schengen by land. The government's position was adopted yesterday and sent to Parliament for approval.

Parliament in The Hague is expected to consider the government's position on 11 December and rule on it.

On 12 December, the EU Ministers of Interior are meeting in Brussels, where the decision on Bulgaria and Romania's full Schengen membership is expected to be finally voted on. Border checks are expected to be abolished as of 1 January next year.

The Minister of Justice and Security of the Netherlands, David Van Wel, has submitted by letter to the Lower House of the Dutch Parliament the country's positions on the agenda of the upcoming Justice and Home Affairs Council in Brussels on 12 and 13 December 2024.

