НОВИНИ
У нас
По света
Още
Здраве
Образование
След новините
Твоята новина
bntnews lang bg-flag BG

The government of the Netherlands is proposing the counry to agree to Bulgaria's accession to Schengen by land, decision of Parliament is pending

решението пълноправното приемане българия румъния шенген готово
Снимка: илюстративна
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
16:15, 04.12.2024
Чете се за: 01:10 мин.
EN
Слушай новината
Слушай новините днес

The government of the Netherlands agrees Bulgaria to join Schengen by land. The government's position was adopted yesterday and sent to Parliament for approval.

Parliament in The Hague is expected to consider the government's position on 11 December and rule on it.

On 12 December, the EU Ministers of Interior are meeting in Brussels, where the decision on Bulgaria and Romania's full Schengen membership is expected to be finally voted on. Border checks are expected to be abolished as of 1 January next year.

The Minister of Justice and Security of the Netherlands, David Van Wel, has submitted by letter to the Lower House of the Dutch Parliament the country's positions on the agenda of the upcoming Justice and Home Affairs Council in Brussels on 12 and 13 December 2024.

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!
Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram
Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube
Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok
Намерете ни в Google News

Свали приложението BNТ News
google play badge
Свали приложението BNТ News
app store badge

More from EN

Charity exhibition 'Buy Art, Give Future To a Child' (PHOTOS)
Charity exhibition 'Buy Art, Give Future To a Child' (PHOTOS)
15:42, 04.12.2024
Чете се за: 01:15 мин.
 President Radev expects the Constitutional Court to rule faster on his appeal on the amendments to the Constitution
President Radev expects the Constitutional Court to rule faster on his appeal on the amendments to the Constitution
15:10, 04.12.2024
Чете се за: 02:12 мин.
 Finance Minister: The draft budget for 2025 will have a deficit of 3%, financial stability is most important
Finance Minister: The draft budget for 2025 will have a deficit of 3%, financial stability is most important
14:16, 04.12.2024
Чете се за: 02:35 мин.
 Traffic in Topli dol tunnel on Hemus motorway temporarily restricted on 5 December
Traffic in Topli dol tunnel on Hemus motorway temporarily restricted on 5 December
13:56, 04.12.2024
Чете се за: 01:30 мин.
 EC urges immediate measures to eliminate sheep and goat plague outbreak in Velingrad
EC urges immediate measures to eliminate sheep and goat plague outbreak in Velingrad
12:48, 04.12.2024
Чете се за: 01:42 мин.
 Agriculture Minister meets with livestock farmers over sheep and goat plague and pox
Agriculture Minister meets with livestock farmers over sheep and goat plague and pox
12:13, 04.12.2024
Чете се за: 04:32 мин.
 Bulgarian students from National High School of Mathematics won 18 medals from international competition
Bulgarian students from National High School of Mathematics won 18 medals from international competition
22:26, 03.12.2024
Чете се за: 02:47 мин.
 Kyustendil municipal councilors insist on faster construction of Corridor № 8
Kyustendil municipal councilors insist on faster construction of Corridor № 8
22:07, 03.12.2024
Чете се за: 03:17 мин.
 Ski season in Bulgaria opens, how to avoid skiing accidents?
Ski season in Bulgaria opens, how to avoid skiing accidents?
20:57, 03.12.2024
Чете се за: 03:12 мин.
 Bulgaria prepares payment systems for joining the Eurozone - transfers in euro speed up
Bulgaria prepares payment systems for joining the Eurozone - transfers in euro speed up
20:52, 03.12.2024
Чете се за: 02:00 мин.
 "Petrohan" mounatin pass re-opened to traffic for cars
"Petrohan" mounatin pass re-opened to traffic for cars
19:36, 03.12.2024
Чете се за: 00:32 мин.
 One of the largest migrant smuggling groups in the country has been disrupted
One of the largest migrant smuggling groups in the country has been disrupted
19:06, 03.12.2024
Чете се за: 03:07 мин.
More from: Bulgaria
Traffic in Topli dol tunnel on Hemus motorway temporarily restricted on 5 December
Traffic in Topli dol tunnel on Hemus motorway temporarily restricted on 5 December
EC urges immediate measures to eliminate sheep and goat plague outbreak in Velingrad
EC urges immediate measures to eliminate sheep and goat plague outbreak in Velingrad
Agriculture Minister meets with livestock farmers over sheep and goat plague and pox
Agriculture Minister meets with livestock farmers over sheep and goat plague and pox
Bulgarian students from National High School of Mathematics won 18 medals from international competition
Bulgarian students from National High School of Mathematics won 18 medals from international competition
Ski season in Bulgaria opens, how to avoid skiing accidents?
Ski season in Bulgaria opens, how to avoid skiing accidents?
One of the largest migrant smuggling groups in the country has been disrupted
One of the largest migrant smuggling groups in the country has been disrupted
Топ 24
Най-четени
Предизвестен провал: За 9-и път не избраха председател на парламента
Предизвестен провал: За 9-и път не избраха председател на парламента
"Моля ви, помогнете да намеря детето си": Търси се 17-годишно момиче от София
"Моля ви, помогнете да намеря детето си": Търси се...
Бойко Борисов: Ще подкрепим Наталия Киселова, няма да издигна Рая Назарян
Бойко Борисов: Ще подкрепим Наталия Киселова, няма да издигна Рая...
3 януари ще е неучебен за цялата страна, обяви МОН
3 януари ще е неучебен за цялата страна, обяви МОН
Почитаме паметта на Света Варвара
Почитаме паметта на Света Варвара
На 180 градуса: Южнокорейският президент ще отмени военното положение
На 180 градуса: Южнокорейският президент ще отмени военното положение
Правителството на Нидерландия ни пуска в Шенген, чака се решението и на парламента
Правителството на Нидерландия ни пуска в Шенген, чака се решението...
Без изгледи за обединение около председател: БСП държат на Киселова, ПП-ДБ - на Атанасов
Без изгледи за обединение около председател: БСП държат на...
Борисов с ново предложение: Избираме Рая, тя подава оставка - при мнозинство за кабинет и бюджет избираме Атанасов
Борисов с ново предложение: Избираме Рая, тя подава оставка - при...
Как спортът може да участва в екологичния преход?
Как спортът може да участва в екологичния преход?
Първа лига: Арда - Лудогорец (ГАЛЕРИЯ)
Първа лига: Арда - Лудогорец (ГАЛЕРИЯ)