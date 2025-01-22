This evening, the government aircraft will bring back the two Bulgarian sailors released from the captured ship "Galaxy Leader"

The two Bulgarian sailors held captive by the Houthis in Yemen for 14 months are now free. Captain Lyubomir Chanev and Senior Assistant Captain Danail Veselinov are on their way to Bulgaria. Their release became possible as part of the agreement between Israel and Hamas. Bulgarian Foreign Minister Georgi Georgiev and Member of the European Parliament Elena Yoncheva personally welcomed the released Bulgarians on the territory of Oman.

With a special flight of Oman Air, the Bulgarian sailors are expected to land in Muscat, Oman. After Reuters reported the news, it was confirmed by the Houthis' official television in Yemen.

"I am in Oman, Muscat – where in the next few hours, with a special flight of Oman Air, I expect Lyubomir Chanev and Danail Veselinov. The authorities in Sana’a confirmed to me just now that our boys have been released and are already on their way to Muscat. Tonight, a Bulgarian delegation led by Foreign Minister Georgi Georgiev is expected to arrive here in Muscat, and we will make a joint statement providing more information," said Elena Yoncheva, Member of the European Parliament from the "MRF - New Beginning" party.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also confirmed that the Bulgarian sailors have been released, and steps have been taken to bring them home.

Around 19:20 - 19:30 on January 22, the Bulgarian government plane carrying the delegation led by Foreign Minister Georgi Georgiev is expected to land in Muscat. It took off on the order of Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov. There is still no information on when they will depart for Bulgaria. The flight takes approximately 5 hours. Therefore, it can be assumed that either late tonight or early tomorrow morning, Lyubomir Chanev and Danail Veselinov will be on Bulgarian soil.

The "Galaxy Leader" ship was detained by the Houthis in the Red Sea waters off Hodeidah on November 19, 2023. For the first time, representatives of the Red Cross and journalists were allowed to meet the crew in mid-May of last year. In mid-September, Elena Yoncheva met with the two Bulgarians in Hodeidah. In recent months, it became clear that active negotiations were underway involving multiple countries. These negotiations have been led both by the caretaker government and the President.

"My meeting with the Palestinian ambassador was in this direction, there were also two phone conversations, meetings with the Emir of Qatar, many leaders from the Arab world, two conversations with the President of Egypt, all of whom are directly involved in this negotiation process and with the Gulf countries. So, I truly hope, work is being done intensively, it hasn’t stopped, and we expect a positive result in the coming days," said the President on Sunday.

Both the President and the government, diplomats, and Elena Yoncheva have been actively communicating with all the partners in the process in recent days. Today, the Houthis announced that they are releasing the crew of the "Galaxy Leader" as a sign of support for the agreement between Israel and Hamas.

