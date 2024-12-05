НОВИНИ
У нас
По света
Още
Здраве
Образование
След новините
Твоята новина
bntnews lang bg-flag BG

Two people arrested over arsenal of over 300 illicit weapons found in Smolyan

The operation was carried out in 4 locations, 280 pistols and 28 rifles were seized

гдбоп разкри големия арсенал незаконни оръжия нас снимки
Снимка:
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
15:22, 05.12.2024
Чете се за: 05:00 мин.
EN
Слушай новината
Слушай новините днес

The largest arsenal of illegal weapons and ammunition ever found in the country has been seized in a specialised police operation conducted by the General Directorate for Combatting Organised Crime.

The operation took place on 3 December on the territory of the Smolyan region and the cities of Sofia, Vratsa and Shumen. Anti-mafia officers had been monitoring criminal activity for several months before carrying out the coordinated action simultaneously in Smolyan, Sofia and the village of Chepitsi. A very large number of illegal weapons and ammunition were found.

Two men were arrested in the course of the operation. They have now been charged.

The Prosecutor's office explained that pre-trial proceedings have been initiated as a result of the investigation. During the operation, searches and seizures were conducted in four different locations, including the village of Chepintsi and Sofia. During these actions, significant and alarming quantities of items were seized.

"We have managed to prevent these weapons from entering the black market and being used to commit other crimes. This is the good news. We have arrested two persons in the case. They were detained for 24 hours first and then up to 72 hours," explained Smolyan District Prosecutor, Nedko Simov.

Complex forensic examinations and evidence gathering are to be carried out.

"During the searches, 233 pistols were seized - combat and converted. Another 11 were seized from two other addresses. The total amount of seized pistols is 280. A total of 28 guns, 9 capsule detonators which are used to detonate explosives which is very dangerous for the public have been seized. A huge amount of ammunition. Remand will be requested for the persons who are detained for 24 hours and then for 72 hours," explained Senior Commissioner Boyan Raev, who is the deputy director of the the directorate for combatting organised crime:

The police explained that they make every effort from the little information they acquire to do their job well. they said that they constantly exchange information with Europol.

"The way we monitor trends along the lines of illegal weapons across Europe. The intercepted criminal activity has certainly contributed to saving lives," said Commissioner Borislav Traykov of the General Directorate for Combatting Organised Crime (GDBOP).

"One of the suspected perpetrators did not realise that by conducting this activity in his own home, where there were also two young children, it could have had severe consequences for him," the district prosecutor said.

The weapons were seized in a specialized police operation. Counter-Terrorism unit also found a specially equipped workshop for conversion of firearms.

The anti-mafia operation was carried out on the territory of Smolyan district and the cities of Sofia, Vratsa and Shumen. Two men were detained during the specialised raid and charged.

S

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!
Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram
Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube
Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok
Намерете ни в Google News

Свали приложението BNТ News
google play badge
Свали приложението BNТ News
app store badge

More from EN

WCC-DB submitted a request to the Constitutional Court for interpretation of the powers of the Supreme Judicial Council
WCC-DB submitted a request to the Constitutional Court for interpretation of the powers of the Supreme Judicial Council
14:59, 05.12.2024
Чете се за: 02:05 мин.
 Prices of apartments in Sofia rose by 20%, average price reaching 1,840 euro/sq. m
Prices of apartments in Sofia rose by 20%, average price reaching 1,840 euro/sq. m
14:01, 05.12.2024
Чете се за: 04:25 мин.
 Tenth attempt to elect Parliament Speaker fails
Tenth attempt to elect Parliament Speaker fails
13:30, 05.12.2024
Чете се за: 02:12 мин.
 Odeon in Plovdiv opened to visitors, the city will have a new antique stage
Odeon in Plovdiv opened to visitors, the city will have a new antique stage
19:18, 04.12.2024
Чете се за: 02:07 мин.
 Technology and Education: 35 Green Transition projects awarded a quality mark
Technology and Education: 35 Green Transition projects awarded a quality mark
19:04, 04.12.2024
Чете се за: 01:07 мин.
 The largest ever arsenal of illegal weapons uncovered in Bulgaria during a specialised police operation
The largest ever arsenal of illegal weapons uncovered in Bulgaria during a specialised police operation
18:51, 04.12.2024
Чете се за: 00:57 мин.
 The first statue discovered in Heraclea Sintica likely depicts grandson of Octavian Augustus
The first statue discovered in Heraclea Sintica likely depicts grandson of Octavian Augustus
18:12, 04.12.2024
Чете се за: 03:57 мин.
 Bulgaria's Parliament failed to elect a Speaker yet again
Bulgaria's Parliament failed to elect a Speaker yet again
17:10, 04.12.2024
Чете се за: 02:32 мин.
 The government of the Netherlands is proposing the counry to agree to Bulgaria's accession to Schengen by land, decision of Parliament is pending
The government of the Netherlands is proposing the counry to agree to Bulgaria's accession to Schengen by land, decision of Parliament is pending
16:15, 04.12.2024
Чете се за: 01:10 мин.
 Charity exhibition 'Buy Art, Give Future To a Child' (PHOTOS)
Charity exhibition 'Buy Art, Give Future To a Child' (PHOTOS)
15:42, 04.12.2024
Чете се за: 01:15 мин.
 President Radev expects the Constitutional Court to rule faster on his appeal on the amendments to the Constitution
President Radev expects the Constitutional Court to rule faster on his appeal on the amendments to the Constitution
15:10, 04.12.2024
Чете се за: 02:12 мин.
 Finance Minister: The draft budget for 2025 will have a deficit of 3%, financial stability is most important
Finance Minister: The draft budget for 2025 will have a deficit of 3%, financial stability is most important
14:16, 04.12.2024
Чете се за: 02:35 мин.
More from: Bulgaria
Technology and Education: 35 Green Transition projects awarded a quality mark
Technology and Education: 35 Green Transition projects awarded a quality mark
The government of the Netherlands is proposing the counry to agree to Bulgaria's accession to Schengen by land, decision of Parliament is pending
The government of the Netherlands is proposing the counry to agree to Bulgaria's accession to Schengen by land, decision of Parliament is pending
Traffic in Topli dol tunnel on Hemus motorway temporarily restricted on 5 December
Traffic in Topli dol tunnel on Hemus motorway temporarily restricted on 5 December
EC urges immediate measures to eliminate sheep and goat plague outbreak in Velingrad
EC urges immediate measures to eliminate sheep and goat plague outbreak in Velingrad
Agriculture Minister meets with livestock farmers over sheep and goat plague and pox
Agriculture Minister meets with livestock farmers over sheep and goat plague and pox
Bulgarian students from National High School of Mathematics won 18 medals from international competition
Bulgarian students from National High School of Mathematics won 18 medals from international competition
Топ 24
Най-четени
Десетият опит: Наталия Киселова остана на крачка от председателското място на парламента
Десетият опит: Наталия Киселова остана на крачка от...
Кирил Петков: ПП ще подкрепи Киселова, ако БСП застанат срещу Пеевски, ДБ още мислят
Кирил Петков: ПП ще подкрепи Киселова, ако БСП застанат срещу...
Актрисата Мария Бакалова ще бъде водеща на 37-ите Европейски филмови награди в Люцерн
Актрисата Мария Бакалова ще бъде водеща на 37-ите Европейски...
Румънските тайни служби: Има намеса на чужда държава в кампанията на Калин Джорджеску
Румънските тайни служби: Има намеса на чужда държава в кампанията...
Френското правителство падна след вота на недоверие
Френското правителство падна след вота на недоверие
България завърши участието си на световното първенство по Socca 6 с победа
България завърши участието си на световното първенство по Socca 6 с...
Двама души са задържани заради открития в Смолян незаконен арсенал от над 300 оръжия
Двама души са задържани заради открития в Смолян незаконен арсенал...
Поредна жестокост: Младежи пребиха беззащитна жена в новозагорското село Пет могили
Поредна жестокост: Младежи пребиха беззащитна жена в новозагорското...
Показно убийство в Ню Йорк
Показно убийство в Ню Йорк
Домараджу и Дин Лижън направиха шесто поредно реми в мача за световната титла по шахмат
Домараджу и Дин Лижън направиха шесто поредно реми в мача за световната титла по шахмат
Милан представи ретро екип по повод 125-годишнината на клуба
Милан представи ретро екип по повод 125-годишнината на клуба