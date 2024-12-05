Two people arrested over arsenal of over 300 illicit weapons found in Smolyan

The largest arsenal of illegal weapons and ammunition ever found in the country has been seized in a specialised police operation conducted by the General Directorate for Combatting Organised Crime.

The operation took place on 3 December on the territory of the Smolyan region and the cities of Sofia, Vratsa and Shumen. Anti-mafia officers had been monitoring criminal activity for several months before carrying out the coordinated action simultaneously in Smolyan, Sofia and the village of Chepitsi. A very large number of illegal weapons and ammunition were found.

Two men were arrested in the course of the operation. They have now been charged.

The Prosecutor's office explained that pre-trial proceedings have been initiated as a result of the investigation. During the operation, searches and seizures were conducted in four different locations, including the village of Chepintsi and Sofia. During these actions, significant and alarming quantities of items were seized.

"We have managed to prevent these weapons from entering the black market and being used to commit other crimes. This is the good news. We have arrested two persons in the case. They were detained for 24 hours first and then up to 72 hours," explained Smolyan District Prosecutor, Nedko Simov.

Complex forensic examinations and evidence gathering are to be carried out.

"During the searches, 233 pistols were seized - combat and converted. Another 11 were seized from two other addresses. The total amount of seized pistols is 280. A total of 28 guns, 9 capsule detonators which are used to detonate explosives which is very dangerous for the public have been seized. A huge amount of ammunition. Remand will be requested for the persons who are detained for 24 hours and then for 72 hours," explained Senior Commissioner Boyan Raev, who is the deputy director of the the directorate for combatting organised crime:

The police explained that they make every effort from the little information they acquire to do their job well. they said that they constantly exchange information with Europol.

"The way we monitor trends along the lines of illegal weapons across Europe. The intercepted criminal activity has certainly contributed to saving lives," said Commissioner Borislav Traykov of the General Directorate for Combatting Organised Crime (GDBOP). "One of the suspected perpetrators did not realise that by conducting this activity in his own home, where there were also two young children, it could have had severe consequences for him," the district prosecutor said.

The weapons were seized in a specialized police operation. Counter-Terrorism unit also found a specially equipped workshop for conversion of firearms.

The anti-mafia operation was carried out on the territory of Smolyan district and the cities of Sofia, Vratsa and Shumen. Two men were detained during the specialised raid and charged.

S

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!

Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram

Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube

Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok

Намерете ни в Google News