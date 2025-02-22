Ursula von der Leyen condemned today's vandalism against the EC representation in Sofia

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has condemned today's acts of vandalism against the European Commission's representation in Sofia.

Outrageous scenes in Sofia where our EU office has been vandalised. In Europe, we exercise the right to demonstrate in a peaceful way. Violence and vandalism are never the answer, she wrote on X.

The condemnation follows a protest organised by the "Vazrazhdane" party, which escalated into violence. Six people were detained, and 10 police officers were injured as tensions flared during the demonstration.

Protest organised by "Vazrazhdane" party against the adoption of the euro in Bulgaria escalated into an attack on the European Commission building in Sofia

