Wave of Outrage and Sharp Political Reactions Following MP Toshko Yordanov’s Remarks to Young Doctors Protesting for Decent Pay

A wave of public indignation and strong political backlash followed remarks made by Toshko Yordanov (MP from 'There is Such a People') toward young doctors protesting for decent pay. During a sitting of the Parliamentary Health Committee on July 1, Yordanov stated that if Bulgarian doctors refuse to work under current conditions, specialists from other countries would be happy to replace them for $500 a month.

Political groups We Continue the Change – Democratic Bulgaria (WCC-DB) and MECH called for Yordanov’s resignation over the statement. Yordanov responded by saying that this is not the appropriate way to take responsibility. A comment also came from the President — Rumen Radev rhetorically asked whether, by Yordanov’s logic, Bulgaria should start importing members of parliament for 500 BGN. Today, the young doctors presented their own draft bill aimed at addressing the issues in the healthcare sector.

“Go to Italy, pay your way, work in some Sicilian village for five years, and come back here happy. If you think the medical community abroad is waiting for you with open arms, I wish you luck. If you don’t want to work here, we’ll be forced to bring in specialists from other countries who will be happy to work for $500,” said Yordanov on July 1, 2025.

In an apology issued last night, Toshko Yordanov claimed his words were taken out of context and expressed respect for all medical professionals. Today, July 2, in an interview with bTV, he reiterated that his statement was emotional and again emphasised that it had been taken out of context.

Reaction From the Young Doctors “We are offended and deeply disheartened. At a time when there is a serious shortage of medical personnel, Mr. Yordanov suggests sending us abroad. It’s not just about pay — it’s about the implication that we consider ourselves entitled,” said Vasilena Dimitrova from the Future in Bulgaria Initiative Committee. “The statement is an extreme insult to the entire medical profession. Whether he simply lost his temper or truly meant what he said, a public apology is not enough to make amends,” stated Beloslava Tomova.

“He insulted the entire professional community. I believe we need to maintain a higher standard and rise above such emotional outbursts. Everyone must face the consequences of their actions — and he is currently facing public disapproval,” commented Kalina Bozhilova

Young Doctors after Meeting in Parliament: Protests Ongoing, But We're Hopeful

The Minister of Health, appointed by "There Is Such a People" (TISP), declined to comment directly on Yordanov’s remarks.

“I haven’t heard the statements, and secondly, I don’t want to get involved in an issue that seems designed to distract from other problems. I don’t intend to act as judge or participant in political disputes,” said Health Minister Silvi Kirilov.

BNT: “Still, the young doctors were offended. You are the Minister of Health?” Minister Silvi Kirilov: “Among doctors, there is no such thing as young or old. There are only two kinds — capable and incapable.”

Political Reactions Continue

Political groups WCC-DB and MECH reiterated their demand for Toshko Yordanov’s resignation. He, in turn, insisted that resignation is not the appropriate response in such a situation.