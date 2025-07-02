MP Toshko Yordanov Apologises for His Remarks Toward Young Doctors During Parliamentary Health Committee Sitting

"I have deep respect for all healthcare professionals in Bulgaria," said Toshko Yordanov, Member of Parliament from There Is Such a People (TISP), according to a statement from the party’s press centre. His remarks came in response to statements he made on July 1 durring the sitting of the Parliamentary Health Committee, which provoked strong reactions from political parties and patient organisations.

"Go to Italy, pay your way, work for five years in a village in Sicily, and then come back here happy. If you think everyone abroad is welcoming doctors with open arms, I wish you luck. If you don't work here, we will be forced to bring in specialists from other countries who will gladly work for $500 – which is what the state can afford," Yordanov said during the sitting. These comments triggered widespread backlash.

According to Yordanov, some of what he said to the committee was taken out of context:

"What I said was this: there is a problem with how medical residents are compensated. We proposed a solution – a realistic one. On the other hand, some of the financial demands are not well thought out, because it’s not reasonable for a resident to earn more than the specialist training them," Yordanov said, as quoted by TISP’s press office.

"If I nevertheless offended anyone, I sincerely apologize. I have deep respect for all people in white coats in Bulgaria. I say this with full respect and from the bottom of my heart," Yordanov added.

Reactions to the statement

The political party We Continue the Change (WCC) expressed "complete outrage at the statement made today by Toshko Yordanov, chair of the ITN parliamentary group, directed at young doctors."

"It is absolutely unacceptable for Members of Parliament to treat doctors and nurses as easily replaceable, low-paid labor when, in fact, they are the ones caring for our health and represent the future of our healthcare system. It is hypocritical to claim there’s no money for young doctors and nurses while wages in the security sector are being increased by 50% to 75% with no accompanying reforms," the party stated.

WCC called on Health Minister Silvi Kirilov, who was appointed from the ITN quota in the current government, to immediately respond whether he supports Toshko Yordanov's position.

They also urged the other parties in the ruling coalition – GERB, BSP, and DPS-New Beginning – to clarify whether they stand behind their partner ITN’s position.

"For us, a key priority remains retaining qualified healthcare professionals in Bulgaria, ensuring they are well-paid and motivated to remain in the country," WCC added.

The political party MECH (Morality, Unity, Honour) called for the resignation of Toshko Yordanov and the entire government.

"In recent years, very few things truly surprise me. I’ve come to realize that politics gathers some of the most unethical individuals one could imagine. It's hard to find such a concentration of hypocrites and indifferent people in one place – they even outdo Bulgarian football. But Yordanov’s statement today directed at young Bulgarian doctors genuinely surprised me. It disgusted me and made me both angry and sad. I thought arrogance, shamelessness, and delusion had limits, but apparently not for Toshko Yordanov and TISP. They know they’re finished, know they’re traitors, know people despise them – and they no longer care to hide their true attitude toward doctors, teachers, cultural workers, and others," said party leader Radostin Vassilev, as quoted by the MECH press centre. Patient advocacy group "Together with You" also issued a strong condemnation of Yordanov’s remarks, calling them "rude and unacceptable." "At a time when everyone claims to prioritise retaining talent in the healthcare system – especially young medical professionals – and supporting them to stay and work in Bulgaria with fair pay and motivation, Toshko Yordanov’s statement is utterly inappropriate and cynical," the organisation said.

Joint Legislative Proposal

A joint draft law will be submitted by July 28 by all parliamentary groups, according to Prof. Kostadin Angelov following the Health Committee meeting. The bill aims to introduce minimum standards for determining remuneration for personnel in medical institutions.

Source: BTA