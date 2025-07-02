БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
ENG
 
2
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Трима души загинаха, след като кола се заби в заведение в...
Чете се за: 00:57 мин.
Васил Терзиев: Не виждам причина да подавам оставка
Чете се за: 04:00 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

President Rumen Radev Criticises MP Toshko Yordanov's Remarks on Young Doctors' Demands

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 01:57 мин.
EN
Запази
румен радев думите тошко йорданов внесем депутати 500 лева бъдат ангажирани младите хора
Снимка: BTA

President Rumen Radev criticised the statements made by MP Toshko Yordanov regarding the demands of young doctors.

"This kind of irresponsible rhetoric from the parliamentary rostrum is, in my view, unacceptable. Following that logic, we might as well start importing Members of Parliament for 500 leva each— maybe they would be more responsible and more committed to Bulgaria’s young people," said President Radev on July 2.

Yordanov has since apologised for his comments during the sitting of the Parliamentary Health Committee, which were widely perceived as dismissive of young medical professionals and triggered public and political backlash.

MP Toshko Yordanov Apologises for His Remarks Toward Young Doctors During Parliamentary Health Committee Sitting

    The President also commented the upcoming vote of no confidence, emphasising that it is an issue entirely within the scope of political parties.

    "While public attention is consumed by intra-party drama, nostalgia for past holding of Prime Ministerial office, scorekeeping over merits, and 'black panthers,' the budget deficit has soared beyond 2.5 billion BGN. Expenditures are outpacing revenues at an unsustainable rate. Against this backdrop, the government’s reassurances about prices sound increasingly unconvincing," Radev stated.

    Последвайте ни

    ТОП 24

    ФИФА Световно клубно първенство: Вижте програмата на БНТ
    1
    ФИФА Световно клубно първенство: Вижте програмата на БНТ
    Гледайте Евро 2025 за жени по БНТ 3
    2
    Гледайте Евро 2025 за жени по БНТ 3
    Близо 5 часа на жегата: Български автобус аварира в Гърция
    3
    Близо 5 часа на жегата: Български автобус аварира в Гърция
    Задържаха тримата младежи, били минувачи в центъра на София
    4
    Задържаха тримата младежи, били минувачи в центъра на София
    Трима души загинаха, след като кола се заби в заведение в Разград
    5
    Трима души загинаха, след като кола се заби в заведение в Разград
    Пожар гори в района на летището в Бургас (СНИМКИ И ВИДЕО)
    6
    Пожар гори в района на летището в Бургас (СНИМКИ И ВИДЕО)

    Най-четени

    ФИФА Световно клубно първенство: Вижте програмата на БНТ
    1
    ФИФА Световно клубно първенство: Вижте програмата на БНТ
    За Бога, братя: Огромни надценки на цените на храните в единични магазини
    2
    За Бога, братя: Огромни надценки на цените на храните в единични...
    Специализант по педиатрия: Тошко Йорданов унизи не само нас, но и цялото ни общество
    3
    Специализант по педиатрия: Тошко Йорданов унизи не само нас, но и...
    Отново брутална агресия: Непълнолетни нападат и бият минувачи в центъра на София
    4
    Отново брутална агресия: Непълнолетни нападат и бият минувачи в...
    Мъж от Поморие извърши граждански арест на двама младежи, докато крадат колата му
    5
    Мъж от Поморие извърши граждански арест на двама младежи, докато...
    След въведените електронни услуги за ТЕЛК: Защо не намаляват опашките за подаване на документите
    6
    След въведените електронни услуги за ТЕЛК: Защо не намаляват...

    More from: Politics

    Tensions Outside Parliament: Clashes with Police During Protest against Euro Adoption in Bulgaria
    Tensions Outside Parliament: Clashes with Police During Protest against Euro Adoption in Bulgaria
    Tension in Front of Parliament during Protest against the Adoption of the Euro in Bulgaria Tension in Front of Parliament during Protest against the Adoption of the Euro in Bulgaria
    Чете се за: 00:55 мин.
    Parliament Rejects Third No Confidence Motion Parliament Rejects Third No Confidence Motion
    Чете се за: 02:22 мин.
    Over Three Hours of Debate on the Third No-Confidence Vote Over Three Hours of Debate on the Third No-Confidence Vote
    Чете се за: 05:32 мин.
    Parliament to Take Vote on No Confidence Motion against Zhelyazkov Cabinet on July 4 Parliament to Take Vote on No Confidence Motion against Zhelyazkov Cabinet on July 4
    Чете се за: 01:05 мин.
    Vasil Stefanov of 'We Continue the Change' to Replace Kiril Petkov in Parliament Vasil Stefanov of 'We Continue the Change' to Replace Kiril Petkov in Parliament
    Чете се за: 00:47 мин.

    Водещи новини

    Шофьорът, блъснал и убил трима души в Разград, е задържан за 72 часа
    Шофьорът, блъснал и убил трима души в Разград, е задържан за 72 часа
    Чете се за: 02:20 мин.
    У нас
    Васил Терзиев: Не виждам причина да подавам оставка Васил Терзиев: Не виждам причина да подавам оставка
    Чете се за: 04:00 мин.
    У нас
    Хотели и ресторанти край Шуменското плато искат компенсации заради издирването на леопарда Хотели и ресторанти край Шуменското плато искат компенсации заради издирването на леопарда
    Чете се за: 02:50 мин.
    У нас
    Още арести и неспирни блокади в Белград Още арести и неспирни блокади в Белград
    Чете се за: 02:00 мин.
    По света
    Рая Назарян: Опозицията се превърна във фабрика за неуспешни вотове...
    Чете се за: 03:15 мин.
    У нас
    Безводие на 40° жега: В Стралджа са готови да обявят бедствено...
    Чете се за: 03:45 мин.
    У нас
    Илън Мъск създава нова партия
    Чете се за: 01:05 мин.
    По света
    Израел изпраща делегация за преговори с Хамас
    Чете се за: 00:50 мин.
    По света
    Product image
    Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
    Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
    ДА НЕ