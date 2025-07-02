President Rumen Radev Criticises MP Toshko Yordanov's Remarks on Young Doctors' Demands

President Rumen Radev criticised the statements made by MP Toshko Yordanov regarding the demands of young doctors.

"This kind of irresponsible rhetoric from the parliamentary rostrum is, in my view, unacceptable. Following that logic, we might as well start importing Members of Parliament for 500 leva each— maybe they would be more responsible and more committed to Bulgaria’s young people," said President Radev on July 2.

Yordanov has since apologised for his comments during the sitting of the Parliamentary Health Committee, which were widely perceived as dismissive of young medical professionals and triggered public and political backlash.

MP Toshko Yordanov Apologises for His Remarks Toward Young Doctors During Parliamentary Health Committee Sitting

The President also commented the upcoming vote of no confidence, emphasising that it is an issue entirely within the scope of political parties.