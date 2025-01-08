НОВИНИ
Заседание на Народното събрание

What measures is the government taking against the distribution of vapes with dope and laughing gas ?

MPs heard the caretaker Minister of the Interior and the Minister of Health

парламент - Народно събрание
Снимка: Dessislava Kulelieva, BNT
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
16:04, 08.01.2025
Чете се за: 01:50 мин.
Слушай новините днес

In the Parliament on Janiary 8, MPs heard the caretaker Minister of Interior and Minister of Health after a child died in Pleven after using a vape with a narcotic substance.

"The checks show that these are companies that are registered abroad and carry out activities through platforms hosted outside the country. Nearly 30 websites linked to illegal commercial activities were taken down last year. Currently, the activity of more than 20 websites is being monitored," Interior Minister Atanas Ilkov said.

Regarding the reasons behind the death of the 14-year-old boy who used a vape in Pleven, caretaker Health Minister, Galia Kondeva, mentioned that while there are occasional reports submitted to the National Center for Public Health, the number of cases remains minimal. She added that during the last Council meeting, it was decided to establish a system for coordinating between different institutions to better track reports and understand the scope and trends in vape usage, especially among minors.

The vape which led to the death of a 14-year-old boy in Pleven was bought online

