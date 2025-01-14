With EU funds, 129 residential buildings in the country’s coal regions will undergo renovation

A total of 129 energy efficiency projects for multi-family residential buildings in the coal regions of Stara Zagora, Pernik, and Kyustendil have been approved, according to a statement from the Ministry of Regional Development and Public Works on January 14.

A total of 329 project proposals were submitted from the three regions, with a combined value of 455.4 million BGN. The proposals received from 24 municipalities in the most affected coal regions exceeded the budget for the procedure by nearly two times—196.4 million BGN, provided by the Just Transition Fund and national co-financing.

With the secured EU grants 26 projects will be implemented in Kyustendil region. They will be financed with 31.8 million BGN. In Pernik district 38 blocks will be renovated with BGN 32.9 million. In Stara Zagora district and the 10 municipalities connected to the Maritsa basin: Nova Zagora, Yambol, Simeonovgrad, Harmanli, Topolovgrad, Dimitrovgrad, Haskovo, Elhovo, Sliven and Tundzha, 65 projects will be implemented with a total value of 129.2 million BGN.

Upon completion of the energy-saving measures, the buildings are expected to achieve an energy consumption class “B” or higher, thereby supporting the transition to climate neutrality in the three regions.

