Woman arrested for attempted murder in Sofia: She stabbed a 46-year-old man with a knife

A woman has been arrested by the police for attempted murder in Sofia.

She stabbed a 46-year-old man with a knife after an argument.

The incident occurred in the "Goce Delchev" neighbourhood in Sofia.

After the attack, the arrested woman attempted to clean the apartment where the argument took place. The injured man has given testimonies..

He has been hospitalised.

The arrested woman is known to the police. She was previously arrested for illicit drugs.

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!

Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram

Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube

Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok

Намерете ни в Google News