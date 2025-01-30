НОВИНИ
Заседание на Народното събрание

Woman arrested for attempted murder in Sofia: She stabbed a 46-year-old man with a knife

The arrested woman is known to the police, she was arrested with illicit drugs some time ago

арест - белезници - задържан - затвор
Снимка: илюстративна
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
15:41, 30.01.2025
Чете се за: 00:47 мин.
EN
Слушай новините днес

A woman has been arrested by the police for attempted murder in Sofia.

She stabbed a 46-year-old man with a knife after an argument.

The incident occurred in the "Goce Delchev" neighbourhood in Sofia.

After the attack, the arrested woman attempted to clean the apartment where the argument took place. The injured man has given testimonies..

He has been hospitalised.

The arrested woman is known to the police. She was previously arrested for illicit drugs.

