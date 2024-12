Austria lifts its veto on Bulgaria and Romania becoming full members of theSchengen free-travel area

Austria is dropping its veto on Romania and Bulgaria becoming full members of Europe's Schengen free-travel area. This was announced this evening, December 9, by the Austrian Ministry of Interior. The decision will also give the green light to the European Union interior ministers to approve the move at their meeting on Thursday.

"We can take the next step in the EU Council, Austrian Interior Minister Gerhard Karner said.

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!

Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram

Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube

Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok

Намерете ни в Google News