National Statistical Institute reported annual inflation of 2.1%
The National Statistics Institute reported on December 16 the rise in the cost of living for November.
Monthly inflation for November, compared to October, is 0.6%.
Annual inflation for November, compared to the same month last year, stands at 2.1%.
During the month, the most significant price increases were seen in tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers, as well as in central gas supply and propane-butane gas. On the other hand, there were price decreases for citrus fruits, international flights, and heating energy.
Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!
Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram
Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube
Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok
Намерете ни в Google News