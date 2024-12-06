Newly elected Speaker of Parliament Nataliya Kiselova: Bulgarian citizens want a state that cares for them

"Bulgarian citizens today need to hear three things - the first is that there is hope and the country can return to normal governance", the newly elected Speaker of Parliament, Nataliya Kiselova said on December 6.

"Second—sweat and tears. It won't be easy, but the efforts will be worth it because citizens want a state that cares for them."

Kiselova thanked everyone - including those who did not support her.

"I will be the Speaker of the Parliament of all and it should be worth the efforts. Compromises are a matter to be debated but when decision is made, it should be respected. Thank you."

Natalia Kiselova was elected with 140 votes in favour at the eleventh resumption of the first sitting of Parliament. She went to a run-off with There is Such a People candidate Silvi Kirilov.

