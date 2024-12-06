НОВИНИ
У нас
По света
Още
Здраве
Образование
След новините
Твоята новина
bntnews lang bg-flag BG

Newly elected Speaker of Parliament Nataliya Kiselova: Bulgarian citizens want a state that cares for them

Nataliya Kiselova
Снимка: Image by Dessislava Kulelieva,BNT
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
13:48, 06.12.2024
Чете се за: 01:27 мин.
EN
Слушай новината
Слушай новините днес

"Bulgarian citizens today need to hear three things - the first is that there is hope and the country can return to normal governance", the newly elected Speaker of Parliament, Nataliya Kiselova said on December 6.

"Second—sweat and tears. It won't be easy, but the efforts will be worth it because citizens want a state that cares for them."

Kiselova thanked everyone - including those who did not support her.

"I will be the Speaker of the Parliament of all and it should be worth the efforts. Compromises are a matter to be debated but when decision is made, it should be respected. Thank you."

Natalia Kiselova was elected with 140 votes in favour at the eleventh resumption of the first sitting of Parliament. She went to a run-off with There is Such a People candidate Silvi Kirilov.

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!
Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram
Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube
Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok
Намерете ни в Google News

Свали приложението BNТ News
google play badge
Свали приложението BNТ News
app store badge

More from EN

Nataliya Kiselova was elected Speaker of the 51st Parliament
Nataliya Kiselova was elected Speaker of the 51st Parliament
13:17, 06.12.2024
Чете се за: 00:50 мин.
 Bulgaria marks the Day of Saint Nicholas
Bulgaria marks the Day of Saint Nicholas
10:56, 06.12.2024
Чете се за: 00:37 мин.
 Reactions after the tenth (almost successful) attempt to elect a Speaker of Parliament
Reactions after the tenth (almost successful) attempt to elect a Speaker of Parliament
19:09, 05.12.2024
Чете се за: 12:05 мин.
 94,166,480 BGN allocated by the Government for disaster management and recovery
94,166,480 BGN allocated by the Government for disaster management and recovery
18:23, 05.12.2024
Чете се за: 00:47 мин.
 'Tsarevna' ship collided with Turkish ship off Denmark
'Tsarevna' ship collided with Turkish ship off Denmark
18:07, 05.12.2024
Чете се за: 01:10 мин.
 Bulgarian Actress Maria Bakalova will be the host of the 37th European Film Awards in Lucerne
Bulgarian Actress Maria Bakalova will be the host of the 37th European Film Awards in Lucerne
17:49, 05.12.2024
Чете се за: 01:10 мин.
 Employees of the Ministry of Environment staged a protest
Employees of the Ministry of Environment staged a protest
16:16, 05.12.2024
Чете се за: 02:37 мин.
 Two people arrested over arsenal of over 300 illicit weapons found in Smolyan
Two people arrested over arsenal of over 300 illicit weapons found in Smolyan
15:22, 05.12.2024
Чете се за: 05:00 мин.
 WCC-DB submitted a request to the Constitutional Court for interpretation of the powers of the Supreme Judicial Council
WCC-DB submitted a request to the Constitutional Court for interpretation of the powers of the Supreme Judicial Council
14:59, 05.12.2024
Чете се за: 02:05 мин.
 Prices of apartments in Sofia rose by 20%, average price reaching 1,840 euro/sq. m
Prices of apartments in Sofia rose by 20%, average price reaching 1,840 euro/sq. m
14:01, 05.12.2024
Чете се за: 04:25 мин.
 Tenth attempt to elect Parliament Speaker fails
Tenth attempt to elect Parliament Speaker fails
13:30, 05.12.2024
Чете се за: 02:12 мин.
 Petrohan Mountain Pass temporarily closed for 'dangerous trees' removal
Petrohan Mountain Pass temporarily closed for 'dangerous trees' removal
12:48, 05.12.2024
Чете се за: 02:00 мин.
More from: Politics
Nataliya Kiselova was elected Speaker of the 51st Parliament
Nataliya Kiselova was elected Speaker of the 51st Parliament
Reactions after the tenth (almost successful) attempt to elect a Speaker of Parliament
Reactions after the tenth (almost successful) attempt to elect a Speaker of Parliament
WCC-DB submitted a request to the Constitutional Court for interpretation of the powers of the Supreme Judicial Council
WCC-DB submitted a request to the Constitutional Court for interpretation of the powers of the Supreme Judicial Council
Tenth attempt to elect Parliament Speaker fails
Tenth attempt to elect Parliament Speaker fails
Bulgaria's Parliament failed to elect a Speaker yet again
Bulgaria's Parliament failed to elect a Speaker yet again
President Radev expects the Constitutional Court to rule faster on his appeal on the amendments to the Constitution
President Radev expects the Constitutional Court to rule faster on his appeal on the amendments to the Constitution
Топ 24
Най-четени
Бял дим: Със 140 гласа "за" Наталия Киселова беше избрана за председател на 51-вото Народно събрание
Бял дим: Със 140 гласа "за" Наталия Киселова беше избрана...
Корабът "Царевна" се сблъска с турски кораб край Дания
Корабът "Царевна" се сблъска с турски кораб край Дания
Наталия Киселова: Идеята за мнозинство включва ПП-ДБ, "БСП – Обединена левица", ИТН и "Възраждане"
Наталия Киселова: Идеята за мнозинство включва ПП-ДБ, "БСП...
Земетресение с магнитуд 7 в Калифорния
Земетресение с магнитуд 7 в Калифорния
За момента - няма да се умъртвяват животни във Велинград, съобщават МВР и МЗХ
За момента - няма да се умъртвяват животни във Велинград, съобщават...
Наталия Киселова: Българските граждани искат държава, която да мисли за тях
Наталия Киселова: Българските граждани искат държава, която да...
Почитаме паметта на св. Николай. Честит празник!
Почитаме паметта на св. Николай. Честит празник!
Русия обяви, че затваря консулството на Полша в Санкт Петербург в отговор на решението на Варшава
Русия обяви, че затваря консулството на Полша в Санкт Петербург в...
48 часа и един скандал по-късно Плевен и Ловеч отново са на воден режим
48 часа и един скандал по-късно Плевен и Ловеч отново са на воден...
Максималният осигурителен доход се увеличава на 4130 лева
Максималният осигурителен доход се увеличава на 4130 лева
До две седмици СГС решава за регистрацията на ДПС
До две седмици СГС решава за регистрацията на ДПС