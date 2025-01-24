НОВИНИ
President Rumen Radev met with EU Commissioner Ekaterina Zaharieva

Innovation, research and technology are the basis for the development of a competitive European economy, the Head of State said

Снимка: Президентство
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
16:27, 24.01.2025
Чете се за: 03:57 мин.
Слушай новините днес

Innovation, research, and technology are at the core of the policy for developing a competitive European economy, President Rumen Radev said during a meeting with the European Commissioner for Start-ups, Research, and Innovation, Ekatarina Zaharieva, held at the Presidency on January 24.

The President congratulated the Commissioner on her election to the responsible post and noted the key importance of her portfolio for the EU. The Head of State pointed out that globally Europe has been lagging behind seriously in the field of innovation in recent years and needs to catch up. A big challenge is the fragmented European space in the field of science and innovation, Rumen Radev pointed out, adding the need to look for a way to unite it without eliminating internal competition.

During the meeting, the priorities of the Bulgarian European Commissioner were discussed, and the challenges facing Europe in this area were highlighted. The focus was placed on start-up companies and the need for greater flexibility in terms of programmes and regulations, encouraging the private sector to invest in innovation and science, as well as retaining and attracting talented scientists to the EU.

Both sides agreed that strengthening the links between educational institutions and businesses is necessary to speed up the implementation of innovations, as well as improving and expanding the scientific and technical infrastructure related to research and practical testing. Rumen Radev higlighted that the development of innovation in Bulgaria requires a sustainable and competitive economy and high-quality education.

During the meeting, the importance of the Horizon Europe programme as an important instrument for the development of science was underlined, which is also of interest to a number of EU partners. The prospect of building an International Institute for Sustainable Technologies with technology from CERN in Bulgaria, which will create qualitatively new conditions for research in various fields of science, was also discussed.

During the meeting, the importance of the "Horizon Europe" programme was highlighted as a key tool for the development of science, which is also of interest to many EU partners. The prospect of establishing an International Institute for Sustainable Technologies in Bulgaria, utilizing CERN technology, was also discussed. This institute would create new conditions for research in various scientific fields.

