First official visit of European Commissioner Ekaterina Zaharieva to Bulgaria

The European Commissioner for Startups, Research and Innovation, Ekaterina Zaharieva arrives on a visit to Bulgaria on January 24.

This is her first official visit to a European Union member state, during which she will congratulate the new Bulgarian government and express the European Commission’s readiness to work with Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov.

Zacharieva and the delegation she is leading will meet with President Rumen Radev, Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov, and ministers from the cabinet.

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!

Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram

Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube

Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok

Намерете ни в Google News