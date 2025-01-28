НОВИНИ
Restored head of the second statue discovered in Heraclea Sintica unveiled

статуя Хераклея Синтика
Снимка: БТА
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
16:46, 28.01.2025
Чете се за: 02:30 мин.
EN
Слушай новините днес

The National Archaeological Institute with Museum of the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences has presented findings from the ancient city of Heraclea Sintica, located near the Rupite area and Mound 1 in the territory of the village of Kapitan Petko Voyvoda, in the municipality of Topolovgrad (Southern Bulgaria).

For the first time, the restored head of the second marble statue from the 2nd century, discovered by Prof. Dr. Lyudmil Vagalinski last September in the ancient canal of Heraclea Sintica, was displayed, as well as a golden massive bridle ornament with a snake motif from the tomb of a Thracian ruler, uncovered by Daniela Agre near the village of Kaptain Petko Voyvoda, Topolovgrad, in August last year.

Archaeologists discover a second marble statue in the ancient city of Heraclea Sintica (see video and pictures)

The second statue discovered in the ancient city of Heraclea Sintica is transported to the museum in Petrich

The exhibition "Bulgarian Archaeology" is traditionally organized by the National Archaeological Institute with Museum of the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences (NAIM) in celebration of Archaeologist's Day, February 14, and showcases the best discoveries from the previous archaeological season.

This year, together with the NAIM, 19 other Bulgarian history and archaeology will also present items.

The first statue discovered in Heraclea Sintica likely depicts grandson of Octavian Augustus

The second statue discovered during the excavations in Heraclea Sintica will be on display in Sofia. The exhibition will be open to the public starting February 15 in the main hall of NAIM.

