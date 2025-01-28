Restored head of the second statue discovered in Heraclea Sintica unveiled

The National Archaeological Institute with Museum of the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences has presented findings from the ancient city of Heraclea Sintica, located near the Rupite area and Mound 1 in the territory of the village of Kapitan Petko Voyvoda, in the municipality of Topolovgrad (Southern Bulgaria).

For the first time, the restored head of the second marble statue from the 2nd century, discovered by Prof. Dr. Lyudmil Vagalinski last September in the ancient canal of Heraclea Sintica, was displayed, as well as a golden massive bridle ornament with a snake motif from the tomb of a Thracian ruler, uncovered by Daniela Agre near the village of Kaptain Petko Voyvoda, Topolovgrad, in August last year.

The exhibition "Bulgarian Archaeology" is traditionally organized by the National Archaeological Institute with Museum of the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences (NAIM) in celebration of Archaeologist's Day, February 14, and showcases the best discoveries from the previous archaeological season.

This year, together with the NAIM, 19 other Bulgarian history and archaeology will also present items.

The second statue discovered during the excavations in Heraclea Sintica will be on display in Sofia. The exhibition will be open to the public starting February 15 in the main hall of NAIM.

