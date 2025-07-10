БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
ENG
 
6
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Антикорупционната комисия разпитва Росен Христов
Чете се за: 01:47 мин.
ЕП отхвърли вота на недоверие срещу Урсула фон дер Лайен
Чете се за: 01:05 мин.
С над 3 промила зад волана Дебора е возила 6-годишното си...
Чете се за: 02:40 мин.
Разбиха фабрика за незаконно производство на цигари в...
Чете се за: 00:32 мин.
Овладян е големият пожар във вилната зона на хисарското...
Чете се за: 01:15 мин.
Опит за унищожаване на доказателства е причина за акция...
Чете се за: 01:15 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Attempt to Destroy Evidence Triggers Anti-Corruption Raid on Energy Ministry and Related Entities in Connection with 'Botas' contract

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 01:55 мин.
EN
Запази

Anti-corruption Commision found large sums of cash in the homes of Rosen Hristov and Denitsa Zlateva

антикорупционната комисия извърши обиски връзка договора боташ
Снимка: БТА

Operational information indicating an attempt to conceal sensitive information related to the contract with the turkish company "Botas' prompted yesterday’s (July 9) operation by the Commission for Countering Corruption, which included searches and seizures at the Ministry of Energy, Bulgargaz, Bulgartransgaz, and the home of former caretaker Energy Minister Rosen Hristov, BNT News has learned.

This information had not previously been submitted to investigative authorities or to the National Assembly, which has also been examining the deal.

Data retrieved from phones and electronic devices seized during the searches is currently being analyzed, with particular attention to communications involving the sensitive details of the agreement with the Turkish company.

Anti-Corruption Commission Raids Bulgargaz, Bulgartransgaz, and Ministry of Energy in Connection with Botas Contract

BNT also learned that €80,000 in cash was discovered at the home of Rosen Hristov. He is expected to provide an explanation for the origin of these funds before the Anti-Corruption Commission. Additionally, 100,000 BGN in cash was found at the residence of former Bulgargaz CEO Denitsa Zlateva, the source of which also must be clarified before the Commission.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

ФИФА Световно клубно първенство: Вижте програмата на БНТ
1
ФИФА Световно клубно първенство: Вижте програмата на БНТ
Гледайте Евро 2025 за жени по БНТ 3
2
Гледайте Евро 2025 за жени по БНТ 3
Любомир Каримански за еврото: Следва тежка работа - предстои настройване на много системи
3
Любомир Каримански за еврото: Следва тежка работа - предстои...
Вицепрезидентът с първи коментар след приемането на еврото: Референдум беше необходим
4
Вицепрезидентът с първи коментар след приемането на еврото:...
Ивелин Михайлов: Сънувах кой е натопил Благомир Коцев
5
Ивелин Михайлов: Сънувах кой е натопил Благомир Коцев
Евакуираха над 20 души заради големия пожар в Хисарско (ВИДЕО)
6
Евакуираха над 20 души заради големия пожар в Хисарско (ВИДЕО)

Най-четени

ФИФА Световно клубно първенство: Вижте програмата на БНТ
1
ФИФА Световно клубно първенство: Вижте програмата на БНТ
Мъж от Поморие извърши граждански арест на двама младежи, докато крадат колата му
2
Мъж от Поморие извърши граждански арест на двама младежи, докато...
Отново брутална агресия: Непълнолетни нападат и бият минувачи в центъра на София
3
Отново брутална агресия: Непълнолетни нападат и бият минувачи в...
При акция на прокуратурата и ГДБОП е задържано голямо количество фентанил
4
При акция на прокуратурата и ГДБОП е задържано голямо количество...
Пожар гори в близост до бензиностанция АМ "Тракия"
5
Пожар гори в близост до бензиностанция АМ "Тракия"
Студен душ в жегите: "Топлофикация София" стартира годишната профилактика на топлорайоните
6
Студен душ в жегите: "Топлофикация София" стартира...

More from: Bulgaria

Energy Minister: Only 11% of Capacity Under 'Botas' Contract Utilised to Date
Energy Minister: Only 11% of Capacity Under 'Botas' Contract Utilised to Date
Speaker of Bulgarian Parliament Natalia Kiselova Meets with Albanian Counterpart Elisa Spiropali Speaker of Bulgarian Parliament Natalia Kiselova Meets with Albanian Counterpart Elisa Spiropali
Чете се за: 03:50 мин.
Largest Illegal Cigarettes Factory in Bulgaria Uncovered in Special Operation Largest Illegal Cigarettes Factory in Bulgaria Uncovered in Special Operation
Чете се за: 01:35 мин.
44 Fires Registered in Burgas Region over the Past 24 Hours 44 Fires Registered in Burgas Region over the Past 24 Hours
Чете се за: 01:32 мин.
16 Iraqis Detained After Being Found Hidden in a Compartment of a Refrigerated Truck 16 Iraqis Detained After Being Found Hidden in a Compartment of a Refrigerated Truck
Чете се за: 02:17 мин.
Over 20 People Evacuated Due to Big Wildfire in Hisarya Region Over 20 People Evacuated Due to Big Wildfire in Hisarya Region
Чете се за: 00:45 мин.

Водещи новини

За трети път пияна зад волана, този път с детето й: Какво наказание грози попфолк дивата Дебора?
За трети път пияна зад волана, този път с детето й: Какво наказание...
Чете се за: 03:02 мин.
У нас
Антикорупционната комисия разпитва Росен Христов Антикорупционната комисия разпитва Росен Христов
Чете се за: 01:47 мин.
У нас
Двама задържани след разкриването на фабрика за незаконно производство на цигари в Хасковско (СНИМКИ) Двама задържани след разкриването на фабрика за незаконно производство на цигари в Хасковско (СНИМКИ)
Чете се за: 01:52 мин.
У нас
Росен Желязков: Вотът на "Величие" няма да мине, после ще дойдат още Росен Желязков: Вотът на "Величие" няма да мине, после ще дойдат още
Чете се за: 03:45 мин.
По света
Трима с обвинения за присвояване на над 220 000 лева от...
Чете се за: 01:20 мин.
У нас
Почина барабанистът на "Диана експрес" Цветан Банов
Чете се за: 01:22 мин.
У нас
ЕП отхвърли вота на недоверие срещу Урсула фон дер Лайен
Чете се за: 01:05 мин.
По света
Пожар гори над село Мурсалево
Чете се за: 00:22 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ