Attempt to Destroy Evidence Triggers Anti-Corruption Raid on Energy Ministry and Related Entities in Connection with 'Botas' contract

Operational information indicating an attempt to conceal sensitive information related to the contract with the turkish company "Botas' prompted yesterday’s (July 9) operation by the Commission for Countering Corruption, which included searches and seizures at the Ministry of Energy, Bulgargaz, Bulgartransgaz, and the home of former caretaker Energy Minister Rosen Hristov, BNT News has learned.

This information had not previously been submitted to investigative authorities or to the National Assembly, which has also been examining the deal.

Data retrieved from phones and electronic devices seized during the searches is currently being analyzed, with particular attention to communications involving the sensitive details of the agreement with the Turkish company.

BNT also learned that €80,000 in cash was discovered at the home of Rosen Hristov. He is expected to provide an explanation for the origin of these funds before the Anti-Corruption Commission. Additionally, 100,000 BGN in cash was found at the residence of former Bulgargaz CEO Denitsa Zlateva, the source of which also must be clarified before the Commission.