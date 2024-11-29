Bulgarian singer Lili Ivanova releases new album, days before her big concert in Sofia

Lili Ivanova, the Prima of Bulgarian pop music, releases a new album, just a few days before the concert in Arena 8888 Sofia. The format of the cover is unusual for a CD - the size of a small vinyl record, and is made for the first time for a Bulgarian artist, the team of the biggest name in Bulgarian pop music announced on November 29.

The album features the following songs: "Dva Belega" (Music: Ognyan Enev, Lyrics: Martin Karbovski, Arrangement: Angel Dyulgerov), "Stud" (Music: Asen Gargov, Lyrics: Damyan Damyanov, Arrangement: Angel Dyulgerov), "Sălza" (Music: Aleksandar Kiproff, Lyrics: Nadezhda Zakharieva, Arrangement: Angel Dyulgerov), "Zhivote Moy" (Music: Aleksandar Kiproff, Lyrics: Damyan Damyanov, Arrangement: Angel Dyulgerov), "Pokrusa" (Music: Aleksandar Kiproff, Lyrics: Damyan Damyanov, Arrangement: Angel Dyulgerov), "Vetrove" (Music: Georgi Krasimirov – Gerasim, Lyrics: Borislav Mirchev, Arrangement: Angel Dyulgerov), and "Nenuzhen Spomen" (Music: Angel Dyulgerov, Lyrics: Aleksandar Petrov, Arrangement: Angel Dyulgerov).

Fans will enjoy 16 colourful pages of photos from this year's tour, along with three individual autograph cards.

For the first time, a special QR code in the album provides access to an online space filled with extra content for fans, including backstage photos from the recording sessions, album photoshoot images, lyrics, and links to purchase the album on global music platforms.

The recordings feature the LI Orchestra, including Angel Dyulgerov (guitar, programming), Ivan Yordanov-Cherry (guitar), Ognyan Enev (piano), Orlin Tsvetanov (violin), Hristo Mihalkov (bass), Rosen Vatev (drums), and the Latida trio (backing vocals).

The album was mixed by Angel Dyulgerov, who is also the music producer of the project, recorded by Plamen Penchev at Sofia Session Studio. Mastering was done by Mladen Dimitrov, known as Mr. Moon.

Fewer than 100 tickets remain for Lili Ivanova’s concert on December 14 at "Arena 8888 Sofia." The event will feature the special participation of the Sofia Opera and Ballet Orchestra. For the first time, fans worldwide will have the chance to watch the grand finale of this year's tour live in real-time, no matter where they are. Those who purchase a virtual ticket can enjoy the concert on their phone, tablet, laptop, or TV for 48 hours after the event begins.

