Winter beauty in Borovets (see pics)

Снимка:

The oldest ski resort in the Rila Mountains is located in the municipality of Samokov, Sofia district.

Ski and snowboard enthusiasts enjoy good conditions for winter sports in the resort of Borovets.

More from EN

Three children abandoned by migrant smugglers lost their lives in Strandzha, NGO alerts

20:34, 02.01.2025 Чете се за: 07:45 мин.

Ministry of Finance: 2024 budget will end with 3% deficit

19:34, 02.01.2025 Чете се за: 03:12 мин.

GERB-UDF, "Democratic Bulgaria," "BSP - United Left," and "There Is Such a People" discussed a governance agreement

19:12, 02.01.2025 Чете се за: 01:07 мин.

New prices for water and sewerage services in the country - where will customers pay the highest price

18:55, 02.01.2025 Чете се за: 02:05 мин.

VAT on bread, flour and restaurant services in Bulgaria restored to 20%

18:48, 02.01.2025 Чете се за: 00:47 мин.

Bulgaria's minimum monthly wage increases to BGN 1,077

18:32, 02.01.2025 Чете се за: 03:02 мин.

Charges pressed against the man who set fire to a train carriage in which four people died at Sofia's railway station

16:40, 02.01.2025 Чете се за: 01:47 мин.

Banned drug found in the vape of the boy who died after falling from 7th floor of a block of flats in Pleven

15:57, 02.01.2025 Чете се за: 04:17 мин.

Mummers festival "Surva" visits Sofia

15:24, 02.01.2025 Чете се за: 03:45 мин.

Second day in Schengen: Intense traffic, no traffic jams and congestion at Kulata border crossing

15:07, 02.01.2025 Чете се за: 01:47 мин.

Nearly 500 people died in road accidents in Bulgaria in 2024, according to the Road Safety Institute

14:07, 02.01.2025 Чете се за: 03:27 мин.

Price of electricity for household consumers will increase by an average of 8.42%